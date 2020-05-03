With two-term North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston set to retire at year’s end, city voters will narrow down a field of five active mayoral candidates to two in the May 12 primary election.
Members of the quintet seeking to advance to the Nov. 3 general election are Andrew Lee, a two-term Ward 3 city councilman; first-time candidates John Hales, Lonnie Parsons and Brandon Kelliher; and former Ward 4 Councilman Larry Lee Britton.
The primary ballot also includes Dave Vigil, a 2016 candidate for mayor, who has withdrawn due to family health issues.
Basic biographical information on the five remaining candidates can be found at right. Candidates’ ages are listed there as of May 12.
Highlights of the candidates’ transcribed answers during The Telegraph’s April 17 “virtual mayoral forum” are provided below.
The responses have been edited for grammar, punctuation, newspaper style, space and clarity for a reading audience.
To watch and listen to the 50-minute forum in full, please visit our website at nptelegraph.com/news/the-north-platte-mayoral-race-virtual-candidate-forum/article_cb74b03c-81fb-11ea-b5ee-6bd7bab377f5.html.
“Opening statements” for the virtual forum from Britton, Hales, Kelliher, Lee and Parsons may be read by clicking the candidates’ names at the lower right of the forum’s webpage.
1. What are your strengths that you believe would make you the best mayor for North Platte?
» Andrew Lee: I have two terms on the City Council where I’ve been able to learn the ins and outs of what city government is able to do, what they’re not able to do by law, the things on how we’re running our departments right now. ...
I’ve been able to talk and meet with other mayors and city council members in other towns (and) see what’s working for them in their communities. I really hope to be able to implement some of those ideas ... and try to get us moving on the right track and make sure that we’re growing and that we’re prospering and that North Platte can be just a little bit better community than we are today.
It’s never about having all the ideas or all the answers in one person. It’s about working with a group of people, taking as much input as you can and trying to take those answers and put them into a way that we can make them work for North Platte.
» Brandon Kelliher: For several years, I’ve led many teams doing many things, very complex projects. These are things that take a lot of effort. You’ve got to get people to work together. You’ve got to convince them of the course of action. You’ve got to decide what to do in the first place. ...
I’m used to dealing with very large budgets. The city of North Platte has a pretty big budget. My current employer (Great Plains Health) has very large budgets. I’m used to the big numbers. ...
I think my greatest strength, really, is getting people to come together around complex issues. ... You have to get people to understand that compromise is good for everyone, not just a single person.
» John Hales: I’ve worked with many of the community leaders throughout the years I’ve been in North Platte, which is 28 years. And through my volunteering and my community work, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people who make things happen in this town. ...
I can get along with anybody. My door will always be open, and anybody can come to me with problems. I also feel like with me being retired, that has given me the opportunity to do this job. I can devote the time that it’s going to take, because the mayor’s job is a full-time job and it takes a lot of time if done properly. ...
I don’t think it will be a problem for me as far as learning budgets for the city. I’ve dealt with budgets in various jobs that I’ve had before. It’s just the size of this that is different.
» Larry Lee Britton: What I believe would make me a good mayor of North Platte is the fact that (for) 63 years I’ve lived here in North Platte. I do have a very good, strong relationship with a lot of community leaders I’ve worked with in various organizations ...
I feel that having been a city councilman, like Mr. Lee, it is very beneficial that I have worked not only with people within the city of North Platte but through the League of Nebraska Municipalities and the National League of Cities.
Everyone in the United States has the same problems. They may have a little different twist to it, but if you get together and discuss with those folks what their problems are, you find out they’re just like North Platte, Nebraska’s, and how are we going to solve them?
» Lonnie Parsons: I believe my experience working for the city as a firefighter/paramedic, as a commercial/residential building developer, owning businesses in North Platte and other cities, working with almost every department within the city and the department heads through my building homes or infrastructures, gives me great experience over the other candidates for this position.
I have the time to give to the mayor’s job, my full time, like John does. ... I don’t think it’s a part-time job, even though it’s part-time pay — that’s fine — but if you’re doing it for pay, you shouldn’t be doing it.
I think it’s going to take a lot of time if you’re going to turn North Platte around and build it ... and to reduce property taxes and bring growth to North Platte.
2. In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?
» Kelliher: The city itself needs to provide infrastructure for the citizens ... We also need to provide the stability of environment that allows us to grow ...
We need to make sure that the Quality Growth Fund continues so our community has the opportunity to compete with other communities to grow. We also need to provide things for our citizens to do, such as the parks. ...
We need to do something about our Rec Center, and a new Rec Center or an upgraded Rec Center will be another attraction to our community.
» Hales: When (the city) had the half-percent sales tax vote (for infrastructure projects) in 2018 and it was voted down, I was not happy with that, because we need that money to improve our infrastructure in town. ...
So I would like to propose we put that on the ballot again and see if we can get that passed for the city. ...
Our parks are good. They could be better. We talk about attracting tournaments to the town and events to the town that have to do with our parks. We need to put money into that.
» Britton: Do we need to be in the recreation business as a city, or do we privatize it? That’s been on the plate for a long time. There’s a lot of things that North Platte wouldn’t have had the city not stepped in and taken the thing by the horns. ...
So we need to diversify our dependence on other businesses and attract more businesses and professional people.
We have to offer the amenities to come to North Platte, and the city has to help and the Chamber and Development Corp. needs to step up and be even more aggressive, because everybody in the nation, as they say, wants a piece of the pie.
» Parsons: I think some of our problem with the city is customer service. I don’t know if anybody’s dealt with the dump or going in to pay your water bill, but I think we could do a lot better job in the customer service department. ...
I’ve been a softball coach for 20-some years. I can tell you our softball complexes are run down. ... Kearney put a sales tax on and built all-new complexes, because they know what drives revenue into a city. There’s a lot of teams that come and play. ...
So hopefully we can work together more if we’re going to plan on bringing things like that to North Platte. We can work together and bring the hotels aboard so we can attract a lot better revenue to North Platte.
» Lee: I feel like we have some other ways that we can generate some cash flow to be able to work on our parks. ... It’s using some of those Iron Eagle (Golf Course) funds that we’re sinking (at) $200,000-plus a year (into that). We could take $100,000 there, (and) we can fix up one to two parks a year.
Other things we need to do are recruit new, younger professionals so we can get those entrepreneurs to move back to North Platte. ... A lot of that’s going to revolve around what I’ve called my “growth cycle plan” for North Platte, which is getting them in here using scholarships, internships, things like that ...
They come out here, they work with the public sector, the private sector, whoever we can connect them with, so they’re here in North Platte, they see North Platte, they get connected into North Platte (and) we keep them here in North Platte.
3. What role should the mayor play in economic development?
» Hales: The Chamber and Development Corp. is probably the biggest driver of economic development that we have in town, and we’ve got to rely heavily on them to come through for us. ...
I can also help them along those lines by making connections across the state with people that I’ve met through the years and talk to them and say, “You know, I realize we’re all in competition here, but do you have anything going that we might be able to work with you or another city to bring it to North Platte and have it to our advantage?”
That’s the approach I would take — working through the Chamber and Development Corp.
» Britton: The mayor should, as John has said, work very closely with (President and CEO) Gary (Person) at the development corporation and North Platte chamber.
The urging of the mayor is paramount, I believe, to attract the new businesses that North Platte needs for its growth, and basically it’s the mayor’s agenda to see that the city’s residents get good-quality growth from their contribution to the chamber and the development corporation.
» Parsons: I think the mayor’s job is to sell North Platte to those candidates that they find. But I believe we also need to hold DEVCO to a higher standard. ... I think we should have reports every month to find out exactly how they’re using our money. ...
We need to watch (the Quality Growth Fund), because once we lose that, it’s going to be a bad deal. It’s very important to keep that.
When it (likely) comes up (for renewal) in November — I have to agree with everybody else — that’s one of the most important tools we have, and hopefully the citizens of North Platte understand that and we vote that through.
» Lee: I completely agree with using Chamber-DEVCO. ... I completely agree that whoever’s the mayor needs to be a good ambassador to be able to do that (recruiting).
But here’s the other thing that the mayor needs to offer to be able to recruit businesses, and that is to be able to have a great product that we’re trying to sell. ...
If we’re selling ourselves and we’re saying “Here’s where we’re at, this is what it is, good luck” — that’s OK, I guess, that’s what we’ve been doing. But let’s try to keep working on different ways to be able to brighten up North Platte and give them a better product, whether it be through parks or a lot of other things we can brighten up and work on in order to give a better product for the chamber to sell.
» Kelliher: The first (task) is to set up the community (as one) that a business would want to move to. And to that end, you’ve got to have good infrastructure, but you’ve also got to have people.
You also have to have funding, such as the Quality Growth Fund, ... and other opportunities. You need property, you may need water, you need power, you need all sorts of things. And all of those things have to be available and attractive and at the right price in a community in order to bring business. ...
Second, the mayor has to be the principal ambassador for the community. ... The mayor’s got to be capable of doing that, which means you have to be able to stand up in front of crowds. You have to be a person people enjoy talking to, and you have to be knowledgeable about everything in your city.
4. What is your position on the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course and whether the city should retain ownership and management?
» Britton: I think personally that we probably need to get out from underneath Iron Eagle. We’ve put a lot of money into it over the years — that’s 28 years of ownership. I know that’s a bad investment just to throw away, but if we can sell it and let the (nearby) private golf courses have their ability to be in business, I don’t think that the city needs to be in the business of a golf course.
» Parsons: My position from Day One is that the voters voted for the golf course (in 1992) and the voters should vote it out.
I think we should run the golf course through the 2021 season, and I think we should make it as profitable as possible. I don’t think it’s being run as profitably as it could. I think we could have more tournaments. There’s other ideas that we could do out there that I have to make it more successful.
But I think we need to have complete transparency through the 2021 season so the people of North Platte can see for their own whether we should keep it or not, instead of listening to a few people who say whether we should keep it.
» Lee: It was voted in originally by the public as something that never was supposed to take tax dollars, and then the City Council changed directions on it and said “No, we’ll take it under our wing and put tax dollars into it in order to make it work.” And, unfortunately, it just hasn’t worked. ...
It came down to last year, where we started having development out there with Chief Industries ... there were enough buyers who were buying (golf) courses ... in the Sandhills that this gives us a unique opportunity.
Hopefully ... we’ll be able to put it up for a vote in the November election (on) if the public wants us to sell it or retain it and keep going the way we are on Iron Eagle.
» Kelliher: My opinion is that the Iron Eagle Golf Course has unfortunately become an impediment to moving our city forward. ...
I believe that the Chief Industries development provides us with a great opportunity to move the golf course into private ownership, and we need to do that as quickly as possible.
» Hales: We’re in the best position we can be right now with the golf course ... I think our best option is to sell it.
I think whoever’s out there that buys it will keep it as a golf course, and that needs to happen ... We needed the development that we’ve got around it right now to happen before (Iron Eagle was built), and that would have helped our situation, I think, with the golf course.
5. While people talk about property taxes and the tax burden, the city collects more in sales taxes than property taxes, according to the latest audit. What’s the best way to keep the property tax burden as light as possible while providing the needed services for the city?
» Parsons: I think it’s very important that we stay on the sales-tax issue, because I think Brandon brought up (recently) that we have so many rentals in town, right? And the rents have to keep going up because property taxes keep going up. ...
I could honestly tell you that, in my first four years (as mayor), we could easily cut our city property tax — as far as the city levy side — in half. ...
But to do that, we’re going to have to rely on occupation taxes to do that, where everybody pays it, because that’s the more fair way. And then maybe we could drive down the rents. And hopefully the landlords would jump on that (approach) and since they’re saving, they would give a little bit of a reduction to their renters.
» Lee: When I got in here eight years ago, North Platte’s (city) property tax was higher — way higher — than it is now. We were able to pay down a lot of that and lower the mill levy based on paying off debt. ...
I’m going to be honest here: We cannot be the biggest (local) difference-maker on the property tax side. But what we can do is keep contributing to lowering it, chipping away at it year after year after year. ...
We can start diversifying our revenue streams away from what North Platte residents are paying and actually get it to where ... it’s Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha, Wisconsin, Minnesota, California that are paying for us in North Platte ...
» Kelliher: I think the secret ... is really to fund those things with some other sort of occupation tax, something that people who are visiting our community are paying and something that those of us who live here do not have to pay all the time, every day. That’s the first step.
But if we’re going to generate a decent amount of money from efforts such as that, we also have to be an attractive place to stop ... we then have to partition some of that money in the short term to make our community as attractive as possible to stop in ...
We have to make sure that we have an understandable, readable city budget so that people know what opportunities we have to change our spending. Right now, if you’re not deeply involved in the budget, it’s kind of a hard document to understand.
» Hales: I myself am not willing to give up the great services that we have in North Platte right now to lower our property tax, because something is going to have to pay if we lower our property tax. ...
I feel like where we need to gain revenue is through taxes like Kearney does, where they have a 1% sales tax on restaurants and bars. They have a 1% economic business tax on businesses. That’s kind of hidden taxes that people don’t realize they’re paying for unless you look at a receipt ...
So I feel that the easiest way to raise money for the city is through those kinds of taxes. I know nobody likes to hear the word “taxes,” but unfortunately that’s the only way we’re going to bring that property tax down.
» Britton: Nobody likes taxes, but with user taxes, if you don’t use it, you don’t pay it. I don’t think we need to lower our property taxes, because we do have a lot of great services here in North Platte.
So I would agree with John and support more occupation taxes, but taxes on user fees for various entities that people would use (when) coming into North Platte.
6. What is your vision for North Platte’s future?
» Lee: It goes back again ... to that we need to make sure we’re doing a good job in recruiting people to come here and work here ... and allow us to continue to keep growing with new people, with new ideas, that are willing to be new entrepreneurs like some of our hard-working business people that we have here who have started small businesses. ...
When we’re dealing with the “retail apocalypse,” the locals, the entrepreneurs, those local people are the ones who will be able to get us through that.
I think most of us are in agreement that we need to do massive tax reform. I want to take (the ideas), put it together and put it before a vote of the public.
» Kelliher: I was born and grew up in North Platte, and I’ve spent the majority of my life here. And as I look around me at my friends and neighbors, so many of them have had children and their children move away and they don’t come back to North Platte and they don’t ever intend to come back to North Platte. ...
What I say is I want to build a community that our children, our grandchildren, will want to come back to, one where they have opportunity, great jobs, where they have jobs where they can make a great living society and they can have a tremendous family life. ...
We have to address housing. We have to address infrastructure. But most importantly, we need to address jobs first, because if we have jobs, people will come here.
» Hales: We have to have jobs, and those jobs have to bring in new, hopefully younger people to the town so we can keep that younger population growing here.
That’s one thing we’re doing right now with the Canteen District (work) downtown ... that’s going to attract the type of younger people that we’re looking for to come to town.
Those people don’t want to own real estate, they don’t want to mow yards, they don’t want to shovel snow. They want to live in a downtown area in apartments, in rentals, where they don’t have to worry about that stuff. ... We’re heading in the right direction, but we need to push harder.
» Britton: Diversity is the thing that North Platte needs — diversity in entertainment, diversity in business.
I’ve had three brothers who worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, and I really enjoy the Union Pacific Railroad, but we need to not be dependent upon one employer.
The hospital is employing a lot of people in North Platte. That’s a big boon to North Platte. But we need more diversity in jobs, more entrepreneurs and small businesses.
And the destination of the downtown — the Canteen District — that’s a very big plus.
» Parsons: You know, as we see things happen now, it’s corporations that are influencing some of our council members. It’s their own side agendas, or people just saying “no.” It’s not just the mayors that are going to (have to) see a vision here. It starts with the council also. And we need to start looking at the council and saying, “Do they have our best interests (in mind)?” ...
We should meet with retail landlords and retail businesses and find out why they’re not growing and what we can do to help them. ...
I see a lot of rental properties in town that should be torn down, but people are living in them. ... And it’s so easy — we could change that so easily right now by appointing a health inspector and making (violations) maybe not a civil matter to a landlord but a criminal matter.
