The protests and demonstrations across the nation, sparked by the death of a black man in custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, reached North Platte Sunday.
About 30 people gathered peacefully early in the afternoon at the intersection of Fourth and Jeffers streets for a Black Lives Matter rally, many carrying signs with various slogans. The messages included “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter,” “#Justice for George Floyd” and “RIP George Floyd I Can’t Breathe.”
By late afternoon, the group had grown to about 50.
Organizer Devin Grandberry called Monday’s incident in Minneapolis “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” saying he hoped the rally opened people’s eyes.
“It feels like a now or never thing. I think people need to hear how we feel, what we go through – the struggles – just how obvious it is,” he said. “People choose not to see it, and that’s unfortunate.”
He felt the need to speak out Sunday, saying that he had been silent too long after having experienced racism in Nebraska.
“For me, it’s turning the other cheek when I see Nazi flags or Confederate flags,” he said. “There are not very many conversations that I have that aren’t stereotypical – a lot of stereotypical jokes, the ‘N’ word. It happens more than people would like to think or believe in this city.”
The gathering was peaceful, with many passersby honking horns. One passerby yelled “All Lives Matter,” but no incidents occurred.
Police Chief Daniel Hudson and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer were both standing with demonstrators Sunday. Hudson said they wanted to make sure everyone’s First Amendment rights were supported.
Like many law enforcement officers, Hudson said he was “appalled and shocked” at the initial images that came out of Minneapolis Monday and into Tuesday of George Floyd’s death, which spread on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
“No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” Hudson said, “because it makes our lives more difficult.”
The police chief said that he believed the North Platte rally would remain peaceful, and that he was disappointed in some of the things that have happened nationwide in the past week.
Grandberry was joined by his father, Dre, whose sign listed the names of several high-profile deaths of black people in the past couple of years including George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Bothem Jean and Atatiana Jefferson with the line, “I do not want my kids on this list.”
“I moved to Nebraska around the time of the Rodney King situation, and nothing much has changed since then,” he said.
All it would have taken to prevent Floyd’s death, Dre Grandberry said, was for one of the law enforcement officers involved to step in and put a stop to it. On Sunday he asked for “change.”
“The system – it’s beyond just Floyd,” he said. “They need to have someone in position to oversee the police and the so-called in-house investigation and hold them accountable.”
