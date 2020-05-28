The bricks that formed the walkway around the Fredricksen House at the Lincoln County Historical Museum needed repair, so Caleb Miller of North Platte chose it as his Eagle Scout project.
Miller, a member of Boy Scout Troop 291, started the project last fall.
“I came out and talked with Jim (Griffin, museum curator) about what needed to be done,” Miller said. “He mentioned the walkway and quite a few other projects, but this one stuck out to me the most.”
He said his parents, Michael and Toniya Miller, did a similar project when remodeling their backyard. Miller sought approval from Griffin at the museum as well as from the Overland Trails Council and put together the logistics.
“We moved 1,700 bricks, we moved about 5 tons of dirt underneath the bricks and then we moved about 9 tons of sand that Croell’s donated,” Miller said. “I really appreciate them donating that.”
Miller and the crew put down black tarp that was donated by the Do-It Center. His parents donated plants for the landscaping and the locking sand.
“We moved the sand in and then we leveled the sand out,” Miller said. “We put the bricks on top and we got the locking sand and edging in.”
The bricks used were from the home’s original walkway.
The project took many hours, “more than I probably can say,” Miller said. “About three weekends we were out here with a group of 10 boys.”
Miller has been involved with Scouts since fourth grade. He said he has learned a lot.
“I wasn’t really the greatest in leadership when I was younger,” Miller said. “Boy Scouts put me in those leadership roles and I was able to take charge and help other younger Scouts figure out what they need to do.”
Miller will be a senior at North Platte High School in the fall. His interests for his future tie in with this project.
“I want to go into historical preservation,” Miller said. “I want to go into buying a house that’s in rough shape, fixing it up and making it look like it did when it was first built, and reselling it. The construction side, that’s what I really want to get into.”
Miller loves North Platte’s historic downtown.
“I love the Pawnee Hotel and would love to see that come back to life,” Miller said. “I actually wrote an article about that a couple of years ago.”
