Bob Bixler Jr. calls his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle the “Purple Turtle”.
“Nothing about my bug says anything about being fast,” the Lincoln resident said as he sat beside the car in a lawn chair with his chihuahua, Angel, at his feet.
Looks can be deceiving, however.
The car, which Bixler said has been modified with, “any miscellaneous parts left on the shop floor”, has done a 660-foot burnout in 8.6 seconds, going about 86 miles per hour.
The bug was initially customized as a show car but Bixler Jr. said he is in the process of making it a racing one.
He has topped more than 100 mph in the vehicle but said he has not fully tested its capabilities and added that the car lacks traction as well.
“If I could ever get some traction, it would be faster,” Bixler Jr. said, “but that takes all the fun out of it.”
The Purple Turtle was among the vehicles that filled a number of rows of the Platte River Mall parking lot on Saturday on the second day of the Platte River Night Cruise.
Vehicles in the lot were judged in eight categorizers — custom car, motorcycle, stock car, pickup, rat rod, derby, truck/semi and exotic.
The day also featured a rockabilly pin-up contest, a burnout competition and was capped by a cruise that followed the one-ways in North Platte on a loop.
L.T. Weese and a crew from Freedom Studios out of Layton, Utah, were on hand to capture both Mat Fhuere — a North Platte native and owner of Mat’s Rods and Restorations in Salt Lake City — and Gene Winfield, the “King of Kustoms,” for a documentary.
“It is just about what it means to be in this type of a culture,” Weese said. “It’s not about the nicest paint job or the shiniest motor. It’s about a culture and that is what I am trying to show people, especially the younger generation.
“I’m trying to say, ‘Don’t let this (culture) die off with your dad or grandpa. Keep carrying it on,’” Weese said.
Weese also had a 1965 Ford Mustang on display as well, one that he calls “Copbait.” The nickname goes back to a 1972 Mustang that his parents bought him as a teenager growing up in a small town in Missouri. It was a loud and fast vehicle that often attracted the attention of law enforcement. One day his father told him one day that the vehicle, “was nothing but copbait.”
This past year Weese contracted a multitude of infections and his doctors told him he had a short time period to live.
Shortly after that diagnosis, Weese purchased the current Mustang as a project to work with and leave for his son.
“That was the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Hey, I have to make sure my son knows about this genre of cars and what these things mean,’” Weese said.
Weese ordered numerous parts for the customization of the Mustang and shortly after he received the items and paid for it he got a call from his doctor.
While he thought he was in for more bad news, doctors said his conditioned had improved and they wouldn’t need to see him for a year.
“It was both a, ‘Thank you, Jesus’ and ‘what the hell did I order’ moment all at once,” Weese said.
Roger Summer Jr. also had a car on display on Saturday that had a sentimental feeling as well.
The 1962 Oldsmobile Starfire was a complete restoration project that he worked on with his father, who died shortly after the work was completed.
A sign next to where the vehicle was situated in the Platte River Mall parking lot stated the Starfire was in memory of his father.
“There’s about six months of work that was put into that car,” said Summers Jr., who lives in Elwood. “It’s a really nice-looking car that my dad enjoyed showing off. Now I just bring it to car shows in memory of him.”
