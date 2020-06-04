The Miss Nebraska scholarship competition suffered the same fate as many events and activities that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
The 2020 pageant would have taken place this week in North Platte for the 36th consecutive year. The Miss Nebraska organization had already planned to commemorate the milestone with 35 banners bearing the photos of the previous winners along the streets of North Platte. City of North Platte employees installed those banners Wednesday along Jeffers and Dewey streets.
“With this being the 35th year in North Platte, they had something special planned with these banners,” said Layne Groseth, North Platte public service director. “Originally they were going to be up from late April until the (competition), which is usually the first week of June.”
However, Groseth said, plans changed due to the pandemic.
“With Nebraskaland Days (being) changed and after talking with (Miss Nebraska) officials, we decided, let’s have them up over the summer,” Groseth said. “So we’re putting them up now, which is basically the time Miss Nebraska would start, and they’re probably going to be up through the end of July.”
Megan Doughty, co-executive director of the Miss Nebraska organization, said placing the banners is important for many reasons.
“It’s one of those things that we just love what North Platte does for our program,” Doughty said. “It was just going to create a lot of excitement and I was really excited to hear they still wanted to do it, because I think now more than ever we all just needed things to look forward to, any signs of going back to normal.”
There won’t be a competition in 2020, Doughty said, and no date has been set for 2021 yet.
“Michelle (McCormick) has been working on this since the fall of last year,” Doughty said. “It’s kind of cool how it all worked out. She went to all the former Miss Nebraskas and they each sponsored their own banner.”
McCormick, whose maiden name was Ebadi, was the 1990 Miss Nebraska. She is involved with the competition as judges chair and coordinates housing for the judges.
“I think it’s still really cool to have that little piece of history lining our streets,” Doughty said.
