SUTHERLAND — Sirens blared and car horns honked as the 2020 Sutherland Fourth of July Car Cruise took the place of the traditional parade on Saturday.
This was the 83rd year of the annual celebration that tried to capture at least a portion of the tradition with the car cruise. The rodeo queens rode in the back of the trucks and cruise participants waved enthusiastically at the people viewing from their yards along the route.
Missing from the usually boisterous event were the squeals of children running after the candy that is normally tossed from the vehicles as they pass by — a result of social distancing practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce was so disappointed there are so many things not happening today that traditionally happen here in Sutherland,” said Muriel Clark, member of the chamber. “We put our heads together and decided, ‘what could we still do, what could we still work out.’”
She said with the cruise night success in North Platte, the chamber decided to give it a try.
“We decided to have it in the morning so people have the rest of the day to be with families before the rodeo,” Clark said. “It really seems to have taken off.”
One tradition that is allowed to continue with the state’s directed health measures is the rodeo.
“The rodeo is OK, and we can have the live music,” Clark said. “(The Longhorn Bar) is still having live music — not a street dance — just live music.”
Everything the town was allowed to do is happening.
“This is kind of a placeholder so that next year, the tradition can continue,” Clark said. “We didn’t want the tradition to go away.”
Some of the events that did not happen this year as a result of COVID-19 included the 5K, the pancake breakfast, the kids races, the community barbecue and the parade.
“There’s a lot of things we’re missing this year,” Clark said.
She said there are still a lot of things to do despite the diminished community celebration.
“We’re so fortunate here in Sutherland,” Clark said. “We’ve got the lake out south, we’ve got the river here close by that people can have fun with. A lot of families come home for their big family reunions over the Fourth of July and all those things are still happening.”
