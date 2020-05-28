Felecia, Rosie, Sheldon, Farley and Spade aren’t your typical Great Plains Health employees.
They can do just about anything a nurse can, like take your blood pressure or listen to your heartbeat. But don’t expect a handshake when you leave.
Felecia, Rosie, Sheldon, Farley and Spade are telemedicine units, named by the departments they serve.
“We tend to name technology around here,” said Fiona Libsack, chief development officer for GPH. “They’re a member of the team.”
The units are part of GPH’s telehealth program — an umbrella term for services that allow providers to see patients without physically being in the same room. In the case of Felecia and its “colleagues,” a patient can minimize the number of people they physically come into contact with when they visit the hospital or can see specialists who are far away.
With the assistance of a nurse, the units can measure and record vital readings, sending them instantly to the physician conducting the exam. Additionally, these devices are equipped with high-magnification cameras, allowing doctors to zoom in to assess pupil dilation, for example.
Another element of telehealth is telehome visits — consultations in which patients don’t have to travel to a location to see a doctor. Instead, a patient can connect to a provider in the comfort of their own home simply by using an app, no high-tech robots required. For those who can’t travel or who may not be able to spend time in a waiting room, telehome visits can be used for situations like diagnosing a head cold or for follow-up visits.
Since the late 1990s, telehealth services have become more prominent in health care, according to Libsack. The leadership at GPH saw the benefit in it.
”We were adamant we were going to create access in the rural markets, and in order to do that, we needed telehealth,” Libsack said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented patients from seeing their providers, the existing infrastructure provided a framework that allowed the hospital to roll out a program quickly, and to great success.
“In the first two weeks of the pandemic, we worked really closely to launch all of our telehealth systems out in the area and in the region, and we quadrupled our telehealth visits in just three months,” Libsack said. “Our consumers were engaged in making sure they could see their providers in a safe way.”
Libsack and Chastity Orr, telehealth coordinator, stressed the importance of patients being involved in their own care.
“We let the doctors and patients decide what’s best,” Orr said. For example, if a doctor says the patient could be seen virtually, but the patient would prefer in-person care, then they schedule an in-person appointment.
Orr helped implement GPH’s telestroke program in 2016, which allows specialists from elsewhere in the country to immediately assess a patient who comes into GPH with symptoms of a stroke. Despite such care becoming more prevalent, some still are hesitant to use it.
“The biggest barriers are perception — even physicians think it’s harder to use until they utilize the program,” Orr said. “I’ve had patients tell me, ‘Wow, it was so great to have a specialist right there, right away.’” But technology is a hurdle for many patients, Orr said.
Orr works with users to ensure that they’re able to access the system smoothly, whether by debunking the idea that you need a Zoom account to see your provider or offering the old IT standby — “Have you tried turning your device off and then back on?”
“Overall, (the telehealth) has flowed very nice for the patients and the families,” Orr said.
As for those who may not have access to the internet or understand how to use it, Orr encourages them to reach out to family members or friends who may help. If that’s not possible, “depending on what their need is for their appointment,” providers can fall back to a phone conversation, Orr said.
However, Libsack said, telehealth can’t replace in-person visits. Instead, it’s an additional tool in the doctor’s bag.
“We do not see telehealth as a replacement for on-site care,” she said. “What we do see is telehealth as an augmentation of our services. For those people who need to come to the hospital, there are safe ways to do that and all kinds of screening precautions in place when they come to the hospital. Telehealth is just meant to expand our programs — if we can use telehealth as a way to build our programs and better serve our patients, we will.”
