The cast and crew of “Mamma Mia!” returned to rehearsals this week — the first time the group has been together since the start of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday night was the third of four days of two-hour practices this week at the North Platte Community Playhouse in preparation for the production’s six-date run July 28 to Aug. 2 at the Fox Theater.
“It’s kind of indescribable,” said Tyler Cronin, co-director of the production along with Lou Cox-Fornander. “It’s just that joy of when you get to see your family again. We were working on something special beforehand and suddenly had to stop. Now It’s just the joy of being able to complete a project that we are all passionate about.”
About 35 people are involved in the production on stage, in the orchestra and behind the scenes.
Cronin said about a third of that group had to be replaced coming out of the pandemic.
“It conflicted with schedules now for some of them and some people actually moved away,” Cronin said. “There were a lot of different reasons and they were obviously all good ones.”
The pandemic shutdown came about three weeks into rehearsal for the production, originally scheduled for April.
Cronin said more than a few members rehearsed their lines in isolation over the past few months. The dance numbers had been recorded during pre-pandemic rehearsals, and those videos were shared on a private Facebook page so cast members could learn those as well.
“A lot of the cast just continued every day — either on their lines, music or dancing,” Cronin said. “Now we have two hours of practice each night and we’ll make every minute of rehearsal count.”
The July 28 to Aug. 1 performances will start at 8 p.m. and the Aug. 2 performance is a 2 p.m. matinee.
The Fox Theater has a seating capacity of 800, but audiences will be less than half that due to social distancing guidelines. There will have to be 6 feet between groups, or about three seats.
“It will cut down the numbers to about 200 to 300 (capacity),” said Rajean Shepherd, the administrative assistant for the Playhouse.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale July 21, but the first three days of availability will be for North Platte Community Playhouse season patrons and members only.
Tickets are $18 in advance for the public and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show.
There will be no online option for ticket purchase as seats will need to be assigned to ensure the guidelines are followed.
Shepherd said face masks for audience members will be encouraged but not mandatory. Other safety measures include that concessions will only be sold before the show starts, and the intermission will likely be longer.
The added break time is to accommodate restrictions in how many people will be allowed to use the restroom at one time.
There will also be no post-show meet-and-greets in the Patty Birge Room.
