The West Central District Health Department reported five new positive COVID-19 tests — two in Lincoln County — Friday afternoon.
The two cases from Lincoln County include a female in her 20s, actively isolating at home and a male in his 50s, actively isolating at home. The first case is travel-related and the second is under investigation, the WCDHD said in a Facebook post.
The following cases are all from McPherson County: The first case is a female in her 20s, actively isolating at home. The second case is a male in his teens, actively isolating at home. The third case is a female in her 40s, actively isolating at home. All three of these cases are under investigation and are the first cases for McPherson County.
