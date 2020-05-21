The number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County is currently at 45, according to Brandi Lemon, outreach director at the West Central District Health Department. Lemon provided this update at the WCDHD’s daily briefing on Wednesday.
The most recent case is a woman in her 70s, Lemon said, who is hospitalized.
Since March, the WCDHD has tested 1,843 people in their jurisdiction, which includes Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur counties in addition to Lincoln. There is only one case outside of Lincoln County, in Thomas. As of 5:30 p.m., the WCDHD said results are pending on 277 tests.
As it stands, there have been two deaths from the illness. Currently two people are hopsitalized with the illness, 18 are self-isolating and 24 people are listed as recovered. According to the WCDHD, someone is considered recovered when it has been at least 72 hours since they’ve had a fever without the use of fever reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Of the 46 cases in the WCDHD jurisdiction, 69.57% experienced symptoms and 30.43% were asymptomatic. Cases have been nearly equal between men and women — 54.35% and 45.65%, respectively. People ages 40-49 make up over a quarter of the confirmed cases, with people ages 60-69 making up slightly more than a fifth of the cases.
In the state of Nebraska, there are 11,122 cases of COVID-19. The state has administered 75,864 tests. There have been 138 deaths statewide, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
