An ordinance to enable the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard generated much debate but won initial North Platte City Council approval Tuesday.
A separate ordinance adding e-cigarettes and vaping materials to city tobacco regulations also advanced, though budget action in Congress could prompt changes before its final vote next month.
Both measures were among five ordinances at various stages of consideration that council members moved forward during their last regular meeting of 2019.
They also re-elected Councilman Jim Nisley for a third one-year term as the council president, who presides over council meetings when the mayor is absent.
Council members gave 6-1 first-round approval, with Councilman Jim Carman absent, to a “street improvement district” ordinance that would authorize widening Lakeview and adding a sidewalk between West A and Front streets.
The estimated $1.21 million project appears on the city’s one- and six-year road plan but had been put off until the council voted Nov. 19 to rezone part of a 62-acre tract along Lakeview and West A.
DP Management Inc. of Omaha plans 160 “eight-plex” apartments and four “neighborhood commercial” businesses on the westernmost 20.3 acres. More apartments would be built later on the rest of the tract.
Though DP has yet to present a formal redevelopment plan, City Administrator Jim Hawks said design and engineering work to prepare for widening Lakeview needs to proceed “so when the developer is ready, he’s not waiting on us.”
Most of the council’s discussion centered on the proposed sidewalk — long sought by neighbors for the safety of children walking to and from Eisenhower Elementary School — and the estimated $300,000 cost to move city power lines across Lakeview.
Councilman Ed Rieker, who cast the lone “no” vote against the street ordinance, objected to the cost of moving the power lines and to preparing for the widening project before DP submits its final plat.
“I feel like we’re getting the cart ahead of the horse a little bit,” said Rieker, who voted last month against rezoning the tract.
Schoolchildren could walk on the planned development’s internal sidewalks to Eisenhower and make widening Lakeview unnecessary, he said.
The city could save money on moving the power lines by getting an easement from DP to move them just enough for the sidewalk, Rieker said.
The property owner on Lakeview’s west side, Hawks said, has agreed to donate the right-of-way to move the power lines across the street.
By doing so, “we can do away with all those ditches” on the east side “which we get complaints about all the time,” he said.
He added that relocation costs would be covered not by the city’s taxpayer-supported general fund but by Municipal Light & Water, which generates its own income as a city “enterprise fund.”
Regarding the agenda’s other ordinances, the council:
» Moved the vaping ordinance to the final stage of consideration on a 7-0 vote. It would raise the minimum age for buying, using or possessing tobacco products from 18 to 19, while setting the same minimum age for e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Councilman Jim Backenstose asked about the possible impact on the ordinance of a $1.4 trillion federal budget agreement, approved Tuesday by the U.S. House, that would raise the national minimum age for vaping and tobacco use to 21.
If the Senate and President Donald Trump approve the budget deal, Stack said, there would be time to propose adjustments before the council holds its final vote Jan. 7.
» Gave 7-0 final approval to the first rewrite of the city’s cable television codes since 1991.
» Granted first-round approval to updating the city’s fire code to match the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code.
» Approved a “water connection district” along East 16th Street between Taft and Bryan avenues for a property owner who recently lost water supplies. Council members waived the three-reading rule before adopting the ordinance creating the connection district.
