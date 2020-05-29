With different styles of art, obelisk at Prairie Arts Center nears completion

The project began 12 years ago when artists Sharon Skinner, Patsy Smith and Wava Best collaborated on the idea of constructing obelisks to help raise money to purchase the Prairie Arts Center Building.
Skinner had brought home a photo of an obelisk in California, and that was used as a model for the tower now in place on the northwest side of the building. The first obelisk project the group conducted placed five towers around the city of North Platte, raising money for the PAC by selling tiles. The group’s final tower, which stands 15 feet tall, will now grace the PAC with its colorful artwork.
“This started back in about 2008 and we were in the other tower project at the time,” Skinner said. “We were needing to raise money for the Arts Center and we needed 250 people to give $10,000 so we could buy the (1913 Post Office building) from the city.”
Through fundraisers, the money was raised and the building was purchased. Since that time, the Prairie Arts Center board of directors has done extensive remodeling of the building, and one of the final touches to the outside is the obelisk.
Each of the three artists contributed to the design with Smith taking two of the sides and Skinner and Best one side each.
“When we talked about this, we decided it would be our own design, but it would speak to the arts,” Smith said. “On (the obelisk) we have painters’ palettes with paint on them and art brushes.”
Smith said the word “art” is on one of the tiles.
“We have pottery. We have the wooden models that artists work from, and many things, music and everything pertaining to the arts,” Smith said. “There are also a lot of abstract symbols too that make it beautiful.”
The ladies had a plastic foam facsimile of the tower that was displayed at the Platte River Mall and then placed in storage.
“Then when we found out our dream was going to come true (of purchasing the building), we got it out,” Smith said.
Last summer, the women began kneading and rolling out the clay for the tiles.
“We have this big roller downstairs and we used a large plastic sheet with the design on it to mark the tiles,” Smith said. “We started last summer and it took us all winter.”
Skinner said the names of people who donated $1,000 toward the purchase of the building will be placed at the bottom of the tower.
“The one thing that’s really interesting is that people are taking ownership,” Skinner said. “It will be up for time and eternity, and we feel that it’s an absolute gorgeous asset to this building.”
Rick Nelson, who has done much of the work on the building, was helping Best place the tiles on the obelisk Thursday afternoon.
