With late Thanksgiving, there’s still time to donate to Operation Christmas Child

In case you were wondering, you haven’t missed this year’s chance to donate a shoebox full of gifts to Operation Christmas Child.
Because Thanksgiving falls on its latest possible date (Nov. 28) this year, the worldwide gift donation program for needy children didn’t launch this year’s week-long collection drive until Monday.
The program’s festive green boxes with red tops already were piling up around Bethel Evangelical Free Church in North Platte, where coordinator Val Hiser is overseeing Operation Christmas Child for the 18th year.
“Usually we stockpile them inside the church, but they’re using the stage this year,” said Hiser, who has operated from Bethel since 2002 but first led the drive as mentor for North Platte’s Mothers of Preschoolers program.
The church at 2700 W. Philip Ave. is once again serving as a west central Nebraska central dropoff point for Operation Christmas Child.
Boxes are also being collected at locations in Benkelman, Eustis, Grant, Hayes Center, Imperial, McCook, Ogallala and Valentine.
Boxes will be accepted at Bethel until noon Nov. 25, Hiser said. After that, “we have to pack them up so the semi can get backed up” and take them to Denver for final processing and international distribution.
Samaritan’s Purse of Boone, North Carolina, has led Operation Christmas Child since it partnered with British drive founders Dave and Jill Cooke in 1993.
The Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late famed evangelist Billy Graham, serves as the nonprofit group’s president.
Guidelines for assembling and donating a shoebox full of fun and practical items are available online at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Hiser reminded west central Nebraskans that toothpaste and candy are no longer acceptable gifts. “They also don’t want war-related items” because so many recipient children live in war-torn areas, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.