With late Thanksgiving, there’s still time to donate to Operation Christmas Child

Regional Operation Christmas Child Coordinator Val Hiser shows some of the first boxes gathered at Bethel Evangelical Free Church Monday to launch the overseas gift donation program’s annual collection week in North Platte. Boxes will be collected through the morning of Nov. 25 at Bethel, 2700 W. Philip Ave., and sites in Benkelman, Eustis, Grant, Hayes Center, Imperial, McCook, Ogallala and Valentine.