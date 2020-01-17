Workshop aims to build ‘A Sustainable You’ in 2020

Stephanie Dorr takes steps to try and limit her impact on the environment through recycling and purchasing reusable products.
But she wants to increase her efforts and it is a reason why she attended “A More Sustainable You in 2020” on Thursday night at the North Platte Public Library. The roughly two-hour event provided tips to the small group in attendance on ways to reduce their carbon footprints.
“It’s just about thinking about the future of our planet and our generations to come, and hopefully help them out a little bit,” Dorr said. “I would like to do more and learning things here gave me ideas of new things I can do or maybe sparking ideas of something that I can do at home and build on this.”
The program was part of an education program by the Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground Program and touched on ways people can be aware of their resource consumption and the steps to improve it.
The tips ranged from reducing household energy use to eating locally and walking or biking more than driving and being conscious of water use in a home.
“The biggest goal for me would be people being more educated about what they can do (for the environment),” said event coordinator Elysia Olguin, an AmeriCorps conservation director. “With their carbon footprint I want (people) to know what they are doing and be more conscious, and also know where to get resources to be more conscious.”
The meeting was the kickoff to a yearlong program with monthly themes for Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground Program. Solar energy will be February’s topic.
The majority of Thursday’s event was a workshop in which Olguin showed the group how to make some homemade items with a carbon footprint in mind.
Olguin demonstrated how to make a homemade cleaner with white vinegar, water and some drops of essential oil. She then moved on to making a homemade deodorant from arrowroot, baking soda, coconut oil and essential oils.
From there the group moved to making shopping bags from old T-shirts and finished with beeswax food wraps.
Maurita Olguin has already been making her own cleaners along with putting an emphasis on composting and recycling and making sure she is buying local and not in excess.
A sustainable lifestyle is something that is important to her.
“We are running out of resources that we have used (in the past) and we have to look at it from a different perspective,” Olguin said. “We have to change our ways — we have been living on convenience and not really (thinking) long term. We just need to look at the entire way that we live and restructure.”
