Worship put to the test: Area religious leaders grapple with how, when to reopen

Members of the North Platte Berean Church gather on a lawn across North Sycamore Street from their church building May 16 for the congregation’s first public worship gathering since March 22. The 88-year-old founding congregation of the 12-state Berean Fellowship of Churches was among the first in the city to resume in-person gatherings — while still maintaining “social distancing” — after Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed a statewide COVID-19 “directed health measure” to permit them under certain restrictions beginning May 4.