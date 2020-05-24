Worship put to the test: Area religious leaders grapple with how, when to reopen

Community has lain at the heart of religion for millennia, whether people worship in grand buildings, simple houses or out of doors.
Since COVID-19 invaded west central Nebraska, that sense of community has been put to the test in North Platte’s churches.
From April 1 to May 3, in-person worship was effectively ruled out under a “directed health measure” from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts limiting public gatherings to 10 people.
Many of North Platte’s 40-some churches voluntarily closed their doors up to four weeks before that, especially hoping to protect their older and medically vulnerable members.
Some have yet to restart public worship, though Ricketts revised statewide health directives May 4 to permit worshipers to gather as long as “social distancing” is maintained.
Of 22 North Platte churches contacted by The Telegraph, only two have continuously gathered for public worship — though they, too, sought to follow COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
Several pastors, deacons or church leaders said their extended loss of public worship presented many challenges in keeping their faithful connected with each other.
“The Christian church is a community based on relationships — relationships with Jesus Christ and other Christians,” said Matt Irish, one of four ordained deacons at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
“Outside of a few people, I haven’t seen or heard from others in two months now” since public Masses ceased March 15, he said.
But most said some changes the pandemic forced upon them — notably livestreaming and recording services by churches that weren’t doing so — likely will continue after the health crisis fades.
Several also have seen unexpected blessings as they improvised to stay spiritually connected despite enforced physical distances.
“It’s been good for people to let others know that they care and that, yes, we are in this together,” said the Rev. Daniel Ramsey, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, which was closed from March 18 to May 9.
“I almost think in a way it’s taken some back to the days when neighbors would sit on their front porch in the evening and greet one another.”
Churches in North Platte and Nebraska haven’t faced such challenges in a century, since Spanish influenza rampaged around the world in the fall and winter of 1918-19.
North Platte forbade church services and all other public gatherings then for six weeks — from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18, 1918 — once the flu pandemic’s arrival was confirmed.
The COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the early days of Christianity’s holiest time: the 40-day penitential period of Lent, followed by Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Good Friday and Easter.
Instead of an immediate statewide order, Ricketts opted for a series of “directed health measures” applied gradually as the state’s 23 city, county or district health departments confirmed “community spread” of COVID-19.
Eighteen of the churches The Telegraph contacted switched to online-only services before maximum gatherings of 10 people evolved April 1 from a guideline to a legal limit.
That’s when Ricketts imposed his directed health measure on the six counties of the North Platte-based West Central District Health Department. A statewide measure replaced the regional measures April 3.
Two smaller North Platte congregations, Riverside Baptist Church and North Platte Baptist Church, adapted their public gatherings to Ricketts’ health measure rather than close their doors. The two churches are independent of each other.
“We believe in personal liberty,” said William Reeves, North Platte Baptist’s pastor, citing the First Amendment. “However, we have actively engaged in providing for the health recommendations.”
Reeves’ church installed hand sanitizing units at each entrance, encouraged members to wear masks or stay home and directed families to sit together, among other actions.
Riverside Baptist did some similar things but also used three separate church areas for worship, with each one following the 10-person limit, Pastor Dwane Johnson said.
His congregation’s approach resembles what the North Platte City Council and Lincoln County commissioners have done, with help from remote technology, to keep meeting and doing business during the COVID-19 crisis.
Riverside Baptist also temporarily suspended Sunday school and door-to-door visitations, Johnson said, seeking to balance the Bible’s admonition against “forsaking the assembling of ourselves together” (Hebrews 10:25) with the realities of the pandemic.
“The challenge was we normally try to interact with the community around us, that we are church and (this is) what we believe,” he said. “And that has been curtailed.”
Ricketts modified his statewide directive in late April, extending the 10-person gathering limit in most cases through May 31 but allowing churches to meet with health restrictions starting May 4 and restaurants to resume limited dining-room service May 11.
The governor Thursday raised the general public gathering limits to 25 people starting June 1, though directives on church attendance won’t change further just yet.
Though churches now may welcome more than 10 people to public worship, families must sit together and remain 6 feet apart from other family groups.
Common worship materials, such as offering plates and hymnals, may not be shared under the state’s revised directive.
North Platte’s Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod churches, Our Redeemer and Beautiful Savior, were among the first to reopen May 10 while continuing the livestreamed services both started in late March.
Ramsey said Our Redeemer members are taking Holy Communion in a continuous line, staying 6 feet apart. Beautiful Savior will do likewise starting June 14, said the Rev. Bob Deardoff, its pastor.
He was one of many local pastors saying they’re reaching more people than ever — even across the nation and internationally — with live and archived services on Facebook and YouTube.
“We plan to keep livestreaming through the summer and are looking into how to make it a permanent addition to our ministry to best serve our shut-ins and very mobile congregation,” Deardoff said.
But many North Platte congregations connected to larger denominations haven’t yet reopened, either by their own choice or under the orders of their superiors.
Episcopal Church of Our Savior, part of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, remains closed with no opening date set. So do First Evangelical Lutheran Church, part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and First United Methodist Church.
North Platte’s three Catholic parishes won’t resume public Masses before May 30-31, the weekend of the major Christian feast of Pentecost.
The Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, let some parishes reopen May 4 but extended closures in Lincoln County and some others due to fears COVID-19 hasn’t yet peaked in them.
St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes in North Platte are part of Hanefeldt’s diocese. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, across the South Platte River in the Lincoln Diocese, won’t reopen until they do for the sake of local Catholic unity, said its pastor, the Rev. Mark Seiker.
Some St. Elizabeth Ann Seton members are viewing daily Masses and have continued ongoing Bible studies with Zoom technology, he said. Others have stepped up telephone contacts with older and homebound members.
Irish, the St. Pat’s deacon, said his parish has kept its doors open around the clock so individuals can come in to pray — properly separated to respect COVID-19 directives.
“Many of our parishioners took advantage of this and developed stronger habits of prayer,” he said.
But he and Seiker said parishioners have sorely felt the absence of public Masses. “The longing to receive Jesus physically in Holy Communion has been the greatest challenge,” Seiker said.
North Platte’s larger evangelical Protestant congregations likewise are taking a careful approach to resuming public worship. North Platte Berean Church, organized in 1932 as founding congregation of the 12-state Berean Fellowship of Churches, took its first step with a May 16 outdoor service across North Sycamore Street from its building.
Its lead pastor, the Rev. John Stone, said his congregation plans to keep offering online services in some form. He’ll also keep doing a five- to 10-minute daily Scriptural devotion on Facebook Live, he said.
“I don’t even remember how this got started, but I just went live one day just trying to stay connected to people,” Stone said. “The feedback I’ve gotten on that has been great.”
Bethel Church, a congregation of the Evangelical Free Church of America, plans an outdoor service May 24 and will reopen its building with two services May 31.
Like other congregations, Bethel will maintain distancing between families, sanitize chairs and common areas between services and keep people moving out of the building after the service, Chairman Brian Phares said.
Though Bethel plans to continue virtual services, “moving to the online format has limited the amount of time people have to spend being the church together and sharing life,” he said.
As their congregations slowly regather, North Platte church leaders are anxious not just to rebuild spiritual connections but also to preserve their heightened sense of mission and service to others.
“We are discussing how to grow and strengthen our small group ministries so we get better at ministering to each other daily,” Phares said.
Maj. Harold Poff, commander of The Salvation Army’s North Platte Service Center, said his organization — which also suspended in-person worship — has “reached a new audience” through its ongoing food-distribution services to poor residents.
“We have connected with people who you didn’t normally expect would be coming to The Salvation Army to get assistance ... because the virus has caused them to be out of work, or where they can’t work, they found themselves in need.,” Poff said.
Stone, the Berean Church pastor, mentioned a local rancher who donated 300 pounds of ground beef through his church. When they learned The Salvation Army had many nonperishable items but little meat, they sent the rancher’s ground beef there, he said.
“Somebody came and brought five $100 Walmart gift cards to the church office and just said, ‘Groceries are expensive and I want to help take care of some people,’” Stone said. “Just the generosity of people has been super-cool to watch.”
Telegraph staff writers Job Vigil, Tim Johnson and Jake Dreilinger contributed to this report.
