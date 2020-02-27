174 years young: Friends of Buffalo Bill celebrate namesake’s birthday

Brandishing a Civil-War-era brass-handled sword, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody impersonator Bruce Richman of North Platte cuts the cake at Platte River Mall Wednesday in honor of his counterpart’s 174th birthday. Cody was born Feb. 26, 1846, in LeClaire, Iowa. To Richman’s left is Judy Herbst Brown, president of Friends of Buffalo Bill. North Platte’s annual Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash, hosted by Nebraskaland Days and featuring Tim Zach & Whiskey Bent, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.