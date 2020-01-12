Youth of Nebraska singers take stage

The North Platte High School Performing Arts Center was filled with music on Saturday as the Singing Youth of Nebraska Honor Choir performed its biannual concert.
Derrick Fox, assistant professor and director of choirs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha was the clinician and directed the students through morning and afternoon rehearsals before the concert.
The Nebraska Choral Director’s Association sponsors the event and it is the 12th Singing Youth of Nebraska Honor Choir for students in grades 7-9.
The choir consisted of 120 seventh, eighth, and ninth grade singers representing 32 schools across the state from Fremont to Crawford.
