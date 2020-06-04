Megan Duckworth

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT. * AT 605 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF DICKENS, OR 14 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NORTH PLATTE, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND A LARGE CLOUD OF BLINDING DUST. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTH PLATTE, BRADY, MAXWELL, DICKENS, LAKE MALONEY STATE RECREATION AREA, NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT, KEITH, COTTONWOOD CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, JEFFREY CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA AND SOMERSET. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 175 AND 201. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 59 AND 82. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH