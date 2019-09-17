Albert John “Jack” Swearingen, 70, of Maxwell, passed away at home Sept. 14, 2019.
Jack was born Nov. 1, 1948, to Albert Jack and Dorothy Marie (Numrich) Swearingen at Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he grew up. Jack graduated from East High School in 1966, and then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a pipefitter. His job took him to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1969, and then brought him to North Platte in 1988, when he switched his craft to machinist. Jack eventually retired in 2008, after 42 years of service.
On May 18, 1968, Jack married his soulmate, Nancy Jane Phillips, in Cheyenne and the couple had three daughters. In 2001, they moved from North Platte to Maxwell.
Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge while living in Oregon. He had served as Past Master, was a member of Scottish Rite and Eastern Star and was past president of the Shrine Club. Jack was an avid car guy who enjoyed going to the race track, where he made lots of friends. It’s easy to say cars were his passion.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Swearingen; and wife, Nancy.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristin Swearingen, of Portland, Oregon, Judi (Brian) Skeoch, of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Sheryl May of Lincoln; grandchildren, Greg Turnbaugh, Cody (Nikki) Wickham and Delaney May; sister, Karen (Roy) Phillips of North Platte; a niece, two nephews and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
In keeping with Jack’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
