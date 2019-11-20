Alfred Charles Gordon, 84, of North Platte passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.
Alfred was born on June 27, 1935, in Keystone to Alfred Clive and Enola (Smith) Gordon. Alfred graduated from Ogallala High School with the class of 1952.
He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and later at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He was married to Sharon Houpt on Nov. 26, 1960, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 1979. Alfred was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1995.
Alfred truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughters and working in his garden and yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, John Gordon and Darrell Gordon; sisters, Aileen Lindenmuth, Pauline Armknecht and Naomi Mailand; mother- and father-in-law, Beatrice and Jesse Houpt; brothers-in-law, Lyle Houpt and Russell Houpt; sister-in-law, Gail Slack; and a special friend, Ann McCracken.
Survivors include his daughters, Kelly (Kerry) Heffner of Omaha, Carol (Daniel) Tillman of North Platte, Jan (Greg) Green of Omaha, and Angie Nelson of Omaha; brother, Clifford (Marie) Gordon of North Platte; sisters, Evelyn (Terry Wilkerson) Frosh of North Platte, Darlene (Dale) Elder of Aurora, Shirley (Ron) Ziegler of Ogallala, Joan (Jerry) Perlinger of North Platte, and Marilyn (Roger) Dahlkoetter of Roscoe; brother-in-law, Randy (Maggie) Houpt of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Donna Gordon of Roscoe, and Marty Houpt of North Platte; grandchildren, Brandon Clary, Kameron Heffner, Ryan (Katana) Tillman, Tanner (Anna) Tillman, Troy Green, Stephanie Nelson, and Eric Nelson; and great-granddaughters, Brynleigh, Bradleigh, Lucille and Coraline Tillman.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
