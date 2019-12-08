Alice LaVonne Hanson, 84, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, in Lincoln.
Alice was born in Sutherland March 19, 1935, the daughter of Chester T. and Georgia V. (Kindscher) Binegar Sr. She attended K-12 Sutherland Public Schools and was a graduate with the class of 1952. Alice enrolled in the Lincoln Beauty Academy in Lincoln, returning to North Platte as a licensed cosmetologist employed at the Pawnee Beauty Salon for three years. On Dec. 26, 1955, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, she married Jerry D. Hanson of North Platte, owner of Sixth Street Market. The couple were married 55 years until Jerry passed away in January2011.
Alice served as a room mother at Cody School, PTA president at McDonald School, Campfire Leader and Cub Scout Leader. She loved gardening and landscaping, and attended classes at West Central Horticulture Center. In 1977, she became a licensed real estate agent, and in 1981 a licensed real estate broker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; brother, Chet Binegar Jr.; her maternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Rochelle (Kent) Forney of Lincoln; son, Jay (Susan) Hanson of Omaha; grandsons, Adam (Jacky) Forney of Lincoln, Eric (Kate) Forney of Macon, Georgia, Shane Forney of Lincoln, Alex (fiancé, Hunter Grossman) Hanson and Aaron Hanson, all of Omaha; great-grandson, Kingston Forney of Lincoln; sister, Marie (Joe) Chocole of Denver; nieces and nephews, Deborah Kunneman, Mitchell (Jill) Hepp, all of Denver, Georgia Hepp of Boise, Idaho, Kenneth Binegar of North Platte, Marlene Crosier of Mitchell and Steven Binegar of Sutherland.
Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Arts Center. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Private burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell at a later date. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
