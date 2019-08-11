Alice Lorraine Hinton, 76, passed away June 30, 2019, in Denver.
Alice was born in Holdredge on June 30, 1943, to George and Frances (Murray) Ralston and was the oldest of 6 children.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, George Ralston; mother, Frances Ralston; and brother, John Ralston.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jack Hinton; daughter, Sheri (Hinton) Wiske and son-in-law Dave Wiske, and daughter, Tricia Hinton-Potter and son-in-law Gene Potter; and grandchildren, Lauren Wiske, Andrew Wiske, Taylor Potter and Connor Potter.
Alice lived in or near Stockville before graduating from high school at 16. She moved to McCook following graduation to attend McCook College and worked as an attorney’s assistant. After both Alice and Jack graduated from college, they were married on June 23, 1963, and moved to Denver that fall.
Alice and Jack resided in Thornton, Colorado, where she was and will continue in spirit to be the matriarch of her family. Alice was very passionate about her family. Grandchildren were of the utmost importance in her life. Her leadership and commitment to the grandchildren has had and will always have a profound impact on them. She attended every athletic event, musical or event they were involved in as her physical being would allow.
Alice’s favorite holiday was July 4 at the Lake Maloney house near North Platte. Alice’s rationale for the purchase of the Maloney house was she wanted a dock where she could access a watercraft. That dock was used to board her very own super charged jet ski. The Maloney house is a favorite destination of Alice’s entire family and most of all, it’s where unforgettable memories are made. Alice’s extended family refers to Maloney as the “Gathering Place.” Thanks, Alice for wanting a dock.
A memorial donation in Alice’s name may be made to Donate Life America at give.classy.org/alicehinton. This donation supports ongoing efforts to extend and save lives.
Horancares.com provides additional detail regarding Alice’s life journey and future life celebrations.
