Anderson, June Maxine Leonhardt

June Maxine Leonhardt Anderson was born on June 19, 1921, to William and Elizabeth Leonhardt in Hallam as one of nine children, six brothers and three sisters. She moved with her parents to a farm south of Sutherland in March 1925. June attended country school throughout her elementary years and graduated from Sutherland High School in 1939. After graduation, she was a waitress at a caf� in Wyoming at the urging of a brother who was working there. On Aug. 12, 1943, she married Raymond P. Anderson of Paxton, and they settled on a farm south of Paxton. A daughter, Lana, was born in March 1945. The family moved into Paxton in 1950 and resided there until Ray suffered a massive stroke in 2001. After living in the same house for nearly 50 years, they moved to Elkhorn in October 2003 to be closer to their daughter Lana, her husband and grandchildren. The sadness of leaving Paxton after a lifetime living there was cushioned by Ray and June's opportunity to enjoy their seven great-grandchildren. June drove a school bus in Paxton from 1950-1953. In 1953, she began working for TRW in Ogallala. The Bank of Paxton hired her in 1954, and she enjoyed working there for 31 years, before retiring in February 1985. She continued working part-time there until 1993. June wore many hats at the bank, from head cashier to vice president, and she also served on the Board of Directors. June was baptized in the Methodist Church as a child. At the age of 14, she attended a tent meeting where she made a personal profession of her faith in Jesus as Lord. She joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1943 upon her marriage to Ray. She was the first woman elected to the church council in Paxton, serving as secretary, and she was also a member of the Ruth Circle and the Altar Guild at Trinity. Through the years, June enjoyed her job at the bank, serving and making friends with its many customers. In her free time, she enjoyed her yard and flowers, gardening, sewing, refinishing antique furniture, rock collecting and completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles. She designed and sewed the coolest, high-fashion Barbie doll clothes and accessories for nieces and granddaughters. She also hand-stitched beautiful Brazilian embroidery pillows and quilts. She spent over 700 hours embroidering one of her quilts, winning two purple ribbons at the Nebraska State Fair. From 2001 to 2012, June tirelessly cared for her husband, Ray, who was disabled as a result of a massive stroke. During those years, she never had a whole day away from the daily routines of caretaking, and we never once heard her complain that she needed a break or that it was a burden. She often said, "It is there to do, so we do the best we can." June was a very positive thinking and speaking person, friendly, dependable, diligent, generous and loving. June missed celebrating her 99th birthday by just two weeks. For many years before her passing, she experienced losing memory of herself, family and friends due to Alzheimer's. Although our family will miss her terribly, we are thankful that she lived a full, happy life and that according to Psalm 124:7, "June has escaped like a bird from a hunter's trap. The trap is broken, and she is freed." June was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond; parents, Bill and Elizabeth Leonhardt; brothers, Virgil, Ray, Jerry, Bud, Bill and Dale; sisters, Laverne Sanders and Ruth Farmer. June is survived by her daughter, Lana (Gaylord) Flaming; grandchildren, RoGene (Chris) Bays, Rebecca (Mike) LaFave and Scott (Heidi) Flaming; great-grandchildren, Zach, Isabelle, Kylee, Garett, Haven, Alana and Francesca; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson, Millie Leonhardt and Leona Leonhardt; nieces and nephews; and extended family. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. MT Saturday, June 13, at the Paxton Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
