Antone “Tony” L. Muhlenkamp

Weather Alert

.HIGH FLOWS ON THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE... AT 8 AM THE STAGE ON THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE WAS 5.5 FEET, THAT IS 0.5 FEET BELOW THE FLOOD STAGE OF 6.0 FEET. MINOR FLUNCTUATIONS WILL BE SEEN TODAY INTO THE WEEKEND AS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AND SATURATED GROUNDS INCREASE RUNOFF. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER RISE TO 5.6 FEET BY SATURDAY EVENINGS. AT 5.7 FEET MINOR OVERFLOWS OF LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. PEOPLE SHOULD BE CAUTIONED AGAINST BEING IN THE WATER ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER ESPECIALLY NEAR CODY PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER. && FORECAST INFORMATION FOR NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 5.6 FEET TOMORROW EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 5.7 FEET...MINOR OVERFLOWS OF LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. PEOPLE SHOULD BE CAUTIONED AGAINST BEING IN THE WATER ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER ESPECIALLY NEAR CODY PARK. &&