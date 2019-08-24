Antone “Tony” L. Muhlenkamp, 83, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center.
He was born Aug. 30, 1935, to John G. and Clara (Alberts) Muhlenkamp at Park, Kansas.
Tony worked for Carl Shear in the Hershey area, farming and haying, and later for Central Nebraska Packing as a foreman.
On March 2, 1979, he was united in marriage to Shirley Haddock at North Platte.
Tony’s love for animals led him to work at the animal shelter and later at Goodwill. He loved to put together antique model cars and enjoyed going to the antique car parade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Katherine Mason; brother, John Muhlenkamp; son, William H. Pell; and a sister-in-law, Marcella Hillie.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of North Platte; children, Mike (Phyllis) Muhlenkamp of Yuma, Arizona, Pamela (Robert) Brown of North Platte and Mandy (Tony) Searle of Kearney; siblings, Nick (Opal) Muhlenkamp, Clara Vencill and Hank (Kathy) Muhlenkamp, all of North Platte; a sister-in-law, Betty Muhlenkamp of Puyallup, Washington; four grandchildren, Kelly and Jacob Brown, Tyler Muhlenkamp and Jonathan Searle; a great-granddaughter, Chloe Weedman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation was chosen. There will be private family services. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
