Anzel George Mroczek, 87, of Loup City, died Jan. 5, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, surrounded by his loving family.
Anzel Mroczek was born April 14, 1932, on a farm 8 miles north of Loup City to Alex and Vernie (Kuszak) Mroczek. He attended District 52 farm school until the eighth grade and then Loup City High School, graduating in 1949. He was inducted into the Army on Feb. 19, 1953, and was deployed to Germany where he served honorably. He was honorably discharged Nov. 18, 1954.
On May 10, 1955, he married Rose Marie Stenka at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. They were blessed with five children: Jackie, Terry, Shelly, Debbie and Kim. Anzel and Rose lived on the farm where he was born until 1959 when they bought a house in Loup City, in which he spent the rest of his life. Rose passed away on May 8, 2016, after nearly 61 years of marriage.
Anzel was a farmer at heart. In his youth, he worked with his dad farming with teams of horses to pull the farm equipment. Until his passing, one of his favorite pastimes was the time he spent on the tractor helping his son on their family farm. In addition to farming, Anzel had a long and distinguished career as a rural mail carrier for 31 years. Throughout his life, Anzel loved hunting, fishing, bowling and especially loved the game of golf. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and on occasion he would visit the casinos.
Over the most recent years, Anzel spent time with friends and family, staying involved with his church, the VFW and attending grandchildren’s sporting events. His routine included breakfast at the local diner and drives in his trusty pickup out to the farm to check out the cattle and the crops. His favorite days were the ones when the ladies organizations sponsored bake sales — always the first in line to pick out his favorite home-baked sweets.
He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church and the Loup City American Legion Post No. 48.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; parents, Alex and Vernie; brother, Leonard Mroczek; brother-in-law, Franklin Teichmeier; and brother-in-law, Ray Stenka, and his wife, Jean.
Anzel is survived by his daughter, Jackie Handlin of North Platte; son, Terry Mroczek of Loup City; daughters and sons-in-law, Shelly and Kent Edington of Dickens, Debbie and Paul Eurek of Lincoln and Kim and Jerry Scheuler of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Angeline Teichmeier of Ravenna.
Memorials are suggested to the Mroczek family or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, Loup City, with Father Richard L. Piontkowski as celebrant. Burial, with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post No. 48, will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, with a vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. Higgins Funeral Home, Loup City, is in charge of arrangements.
