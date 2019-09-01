Archie Charles Heffernan, 48, passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado.
He was born Jan. 8, 1971, in West Islip, New York, to parents Richard and Marilyn (Carr) Heffernan. Archie was raised in New York until the age of 7, when he and his family moved to Dallas. He enjoyed sports and had a special affinity to the sport of swimming from a young age. By the time he was 8, he was already breaking local swimming records. He graduated from Rockwall High School in 1989 and briefly attended Southwest State University in San Marcos, Texas.
A truly adventurous soul, Archie spent numerous years traveling around the country to surf and snowboard. He loved the mountains and spent several joyful years in Colorado before moving to North Platte. Archie had a talent for construction and completed hundreds of projects over the years, along with working for the Union Pacific Railroad.
In 1999, he took over the North Platte club swim team, and several years later established the Greater Nebraska Swim Team, which had branches in North Platte, Kearney, Cozad, Valentine and Lincoln. He touched countless lives of youths and families in the swimming community through his encouraging and motivating coaching strategies, passion for the sport and sincere empathy and appreciation for every individual he worked with over the years.
He loved to create and spent a lot of his free time painting, writing poetry and stories, and dreaming up inventions and ideas for the future. Archie valued time with family and was at his most joyful when he was laughing and telling stories with family and spending time with his children (boating, fishing, playing soccer, swimming, camping, movie nights, building snow forts, ice skating, eating ice cream, telling stories and dreaming together).
Archie is fondly remembered for his sense of humor, engaging storytelling, creative spirit and innovative ideas, and ability to see and love people exactly as they are. He was a light in the world with his positive and hopeful spirit, attitude of acceptance and deep compassion for others.
Archie is preceded in death by his unborn child, October Heffernan (Oct. 16, 2011).
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Marilyn Heffernan; brothers Richie (Laura) Heffernan and Jake (Sondra) Heffernan; nieces and nephews Lily and Annabel Puff-Heffernan, Leroy and Bridget Heffernan, James, Willow, Cyrus and Desmond Daniels, Carter and Camden Crippen, and Grant and Rosa Brim; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his two children Syble (20) and Montana (18) Heffernan.
Memorials are suggested to Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization dedicated to change the way people view addiction and provide support, education and resources to people battling addiction and to their friends, families and allies.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, North Platte.
