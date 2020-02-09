Arleen O. Young, 89, of North Platte, died at the Sutherland Care Center on Jan. 28, 2020.
Arleen was born April 6, 1930, to Albert Henry and Olive Violet (Nelson) Gass in Osseo, Wisconsin, and grew up in Slayton, Minnesota. After graduating from Slayton High School in 1949, Arleen attended Northwestern Medical Technician College in Minneapolis then went to work for the Lutheran Hospital Society in Wyoming.
Arleen married, had a daughter, Pam, and lived in Arnold for 10 years. She then moved to North Platte with her daughter and went to work as a medical technician for St. Mary’s Hospital and later Memorial Hospital until retiring.
On July 31, 1972, Arleen married James Henry Young at Cheyenne, Wyoming, and they made their home in North Platte. Jim and Arleen owned and operated the Driftwood Manor from 1972-84 and also built the Lamp Lighter Inn at Lake Maloney which they operated for several years. They eventually sold the businesses and enjoyed their time together.
Arleen kept busy by volunteering and being active in various organizations. She volunteered with R.S.V.P. and the Lincoln County Historical Museum; was a member of Sandhill Campers, Shrine Auxiliary, Eastern Star and V.F.W. Auxiliary; was a member and past president of American Legion Auxiliary; a charter member of Good Sam’s Club; and a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arleen enjoyed working at the historical museum, making desserts and cooking holiday dinners. She loved her dog, K.K., and cat, C.D., but especially loved her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Pamela Szwanek; parents, Albert and Olive Gass; brothers-in-law, Gerald and Don Young; sister-in-law, Joan Gass; and grandson, Robbie Mills.
Arleen is survived by her son-in-law, Kirk Szwanek, of North Platte; stepchildren, Steve Young and Debra (Marty) Myers, of Cheyenne, Carol (Mike) Farmer, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Donna (Stan) Johnson, of Nolanville, Texas; brothers, Don Gass, of Fulda, Minnesota, and Robert (Sue) Gass, of Slayton; brothers-in-law, Pat Young, of Golden, Colorado, Owen (Betty) Young, of Kent, Washington, and Chuck Young, of Casper, Wyoming; 8 grandkids, 9 great-grandkids, and other family.
Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday Feb. 13, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.