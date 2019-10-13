Arleta Rae Benham

Arleta Rae (Reynolds) Benham, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona.
Arleta was born in Stapleton and moved to North Platte after high school. She was the assistant manager at the Pawnee Hotel before moving to Colorado in 1965. She spent another 25+ years in the hotel operations and accounting profession and at one time she was the president of the Colorado Hotel/Motel Accountant Association. Arleta loved to travel and flew all over the globe with Ports of Call.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Nancy Ruth (Ervin) Reynolds; siblings, Inez Beatrice (Reynolds) Faulkner, Bernard Raleigh Reynolds, Mary Ellen (Reynolds) Messick, Virginia Myrtle (Reynolds) Detlefsen; her niece, Phyllis (Messick) Kinsman and her grandson, Bryan Anthony Benham.
She is survived by her sister, Opal Pauline (Reynolds-Stephens) Haumont of Broken Bow; her daughters, Colleen Ann (Benham) Blevins of Sun City West, Arizona, and Kathleen Lynn Benham of Denver; and son, Kevin Ray Benham of Aurora, Colorado. She had five grandkids and three great-grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at McCain Cemetery, Stapleton, followed by a reception.
