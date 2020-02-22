Athey, Irene

Irene Faye Athey, 77 July 21, 1942-Feb. 19, 2020 Irene Faye Athey, 77, of North Platte, formerly of Gothenburg, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at her home in North Platte. She was born on July 21, 1942 to Ora and Elsie (Tiderman) Dorman at McCune, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm north of Gothenburg. Irene Dorman married Jesse Athey on July 27, 1963: to this union two daughters and a son were born. She later made her home in Gothenburg in 1983 and moved to North Platte about five years ago. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg and the Red Hat Society. Irene enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and friends. She also enjoyed quilting, painting, playing piano, bowling, cooking and scrapbooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Elsie Dorman; an infant sister, Marilyn; and Jesse Athey. Survivors include her children, Sonja (George) Campbell of North Platte, Jeffrey (Debra) Athey of Gothenburg, Jana (John) Steger of Sterling, Alaska; grandchildren, Andy Jr (Cassie) Dishman, Serrita (Charlie) Allen, Christopher Athey, Starlita Dobbins, Nathan (Jerrica) Woods, Joshua Weir, Tonni Keith, Thomas Campbell and Kayla Steger; Great-grandchildren, Georgina, Quinton, Dominique, Gage, Kevryck, Kaela, Lily, Gracie, Addie, Aubrieann, Rayna, Angelyn, Mykenzie, James and Charlee; and her sisters, Alice (Lawrence) McCain of Gothenburg and Glenna Ozanne of Cozad. Memorials can be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with Pastor David Boyd officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 25
A Celbration of Life
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
1020 Lake Ave
Gothenburg, NE 69138
1020 Lake Ave
Gothenburg, NE 69138
