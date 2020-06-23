Bagwell, Dale

Dale Bagwell, 82, of Syracuse, entered his eternal rest on June 18, 2020, at Bryan West Medical in Lincoln. Dale was born to Morris and Juanita (Pierce) Bagwell on Sept. 8, 1937, in Fittstown, Oklahoma. He moved to Nebraska with his family when he was 11 years old. He attended schools in Oklahoma and Nebraska, including Neligh and Plainview. He was in the U.S. Army from January 1956 to December 1957. He worked for Missouri Valley Construction Co. for several years. He was united in marriage to Nancy Herrmann on Oct. 17, 1964, at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. They resided in Omaha. In 1967, he and Nancy moved to the Madison area, where they began their farming operation. They worked together, planting and harvesting crops, milking cows, raising pigs and a garden. During this time, they raised two children. Following their farm sale in 1975, Dale worked for Reigle Implement and then Eisenmann Supplies, both in Madison, before becoming self-employed as a dump truck operator in 1979. He was also in partnership with his wife, operating the Tarp Shop in Norfolk from 1984 to 1987. After living on their acreage by Madison for 30 years, Dale and Nancy moved to North Platte in 1997, where Dale began employment with Western Engineering Co. Driving a dump truck was one of the joys of his life. He retired in the spring of 2017, due to health issues. He was a member of Victory Church of God. His hobbies included remodeling their home, helping Nancy with landscaping projects and "puttering" in his garage. He and Nancy moved to Syracuse to be closer to family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; sister-in-law, Jean Bagwell; and brother-in-law, Ray Herrmann Jr. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Syracuse; daughter, Vicki (Mark) Dehne of Weeping Water; son, Douglas (Janell) Bagwell of Marshfield, Missouri; grandsons, Ben (Kylie), Andrew (Haley) Damon, Jon, Kendall and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Caisley, Louella and Winsten, and Bayne and Abel; brother, Ronald Bagwell; sister-in-law, Almyra (Gorden) Schwartz; brother-in-law, Greg (Sherry) Herrmann; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences and tributes may be shared at hammonsfs.com. Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, Manley. Service will be livestreamed at crossroadsbible.net. Hammons Family Funeral Services, Weeping Water, is entrusted with arrangements.
Service information
10:30AM
17040 HWY 1
MANLEY, NE 68403
