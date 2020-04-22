Baker, Jeanette Louise

Jeanette "Jan" Louise Baker, 80, of North Platte, passed away April 18, 2020, at Linden Court Care Center in North Platte. Jeanette Louise Jensen was born on June 26, 1939, in North Platte to Ralph and Frances Jensen. Jeanette graduated from North Platte High School in 1957. She attended North Platte School of Commerce and graduated with a secretarial degree. Jeanette met the love of her life, Earl I. Baker, in 1957 and they were married on Feb. 8, 1958, in Julesburg, Colorado. From the blessed union three sons were born, Michael, Mark and Jeffrey. Jeanette was baptized at First Lutheran Church and later joined the First Christian Church, where she served as a Deacon and an Elder. The family moved for short periods of time to Julesburg and Scottsbluff, and then returned to North Platte. Jeannette was employed at Sears and with Max Beiersdorf Physical Therapist before going to First National Bank where she retired after 25 years. After retirement, Jeanette enjoyed very much working at First Choice Art & Frame with her son Michael and his wife Cinda. Jeanette was a member of many organizations including Beta Sigma Phi, Elks Club, Eagles Club, Red Hat Ladies Club, Bunco Club and Marsha's Attic Painters Clubs. Jeanette loved to paint, do crafts, dance and travel with her husband. She and Earl enjoyed camping with the family and were members of the Lincoln County Wildlife Club for over 30 years. Jeanette and Earl were married for 54 years. Earl was the love of her life and best friend. Jeanette was also very close to her sons and their families. Jeannette was a very caring and vibrant person and everyone she met was her friend. Her family and extended family always came first, including sons, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, siblings. Jeanette made everyone feel special. After retirement Jeanette and Earl went on numerous trips. They would pull their travel trailer south during the winters to Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico, often traveling with their dear friends. Jeanette and Earl spent a lot of time in Branson, Missouri. For two winters they stayed in Branson while Earl worked for country singer Roy Clark as an usher. They loved music and dancing. Jeannette was loved and cherished by many and will be deeply missed. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Frances Jensen; husband Earl I. Baker; youngest son, Jeffrey Scott; and great-grandson, Brandon Schulkey. Jeanette is survived by her sons, Michael E. (Cinda) Baker and Mark A. Baker, all of North Platte; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis (Gail) and Donald (Faith), both of Lincoln; and sister, Sheila Kay (Robert) Freeze of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church. Online condolences may shared at adamswanson.com. Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Chapel with Chaplin Gary Smith officiating. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Keeping with the State of Nebraska mandates in reference to COVID-19, the funeral service will be live-streamed on Adams and Swanson's Funeral Home Facebook page.
