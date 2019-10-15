Barbara Ann (Linn) Wing, 54, of North Platte, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Oct. 12, 2019, in her home.
She was born March 4, 1965, to Floyd and Martha “Billie” (Dunker) Linn in North Platte.
Barb graduated from Arnold Public School in 1983 and from Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1988. Barb married the love of her life, Mike Wing, in April 1989 and was blessed to have six children and seven grandchildren.
Barb was a pastor’s wife and stay-at-home-mom. She homeschooled her six children and loved being able to help anyone that she could, in any way she could. She attended Grace Community Bible Church, where Mike has been pastoring since 1995. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and it was evident in her love for and ministry to family and friends and everyone she came into contact with. She loved to “people” and could visit with anyone. She didn’t know a stranger. Her kids often asked her if she knew everyone in North Platte!
Barb was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Linn; father-in-law, Leslie Wing; and a grandbaby, Baby O’Gwynn.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Mike; children, Rebekah (Steven) Speck, Micah (Carlee) Wing, Bethany (Zachary) O’Gwynn, Sarai, Rachel and Anna Wing; grandchildren, Rick, Lydia, Tabitha, Amelia and Matthew Speck and Ruth Wing, all of North Platte; mother, Martha “Billie” Linn of Arnold; mother-in-law, Florence Wing of North Platte; siblings, David (Brenda) Linn of Broken Bow, Lani Behrens of Arnold, Kandi (Jeff) Stelling of Kearney; brother and sister-in-love, Paul and Sherry Wing of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nieces, Terri (Steven) Ackley and their daughters, Kasey and Kenzie, Megan Linn and her son, Jaxon, Brandi (Chuck) Gubbels and their son, Charles, Sheyna Huddle, Mariah (Noah) Murrish and Cassidy Stelling; nephew, Tanner Linn; and her church family and many other extended family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mike for the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Grace Community Bible Church with Pastor Doug Witzke from Cornerstone Bible Church, Crete, officiating. Barb wants everyone to wear bright colors to her funeral as she loved color! Burial will be at Garfield Table Cemetery. Memorial book signing with family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
