Barbara J. and Lyle E. Peterson

Barbara J. Peterson, 89, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at Great Plains Health and Lyle E. Peterson, 100, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at Linden Court, after celebrating 71 years of marriage together.
They made their home in Brady from 1948 to 1997 before moving to North Platte.
Barbara was born July 25, 1930, to Oscar Ben and Violet (Judkins) Anderson at Callaway. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1947. Barbara was a nurse’s aide, alongside her mother, at the Gothenburg Memorial Hospital for several years. She was a contract driver for the North Platte Telegraph for at least 30 years. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, canning and sewing. She recently attended Grace Community Bible Church in North Platte, and formerly the Berean Church in Brady. She was actively involved with TOPS club and RSVP in North Platte.
Lyle was born July 30, 1919, to Nels and Josephine (Kilmer) Peterson at Climax. He attended Crossroads Country School west of Arnold through the eighth grade, and then in the early 1940s joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. He worked in Halsey, Jenny Lake in Wyoming, Washington and various other states, sending money home monthly to provide for his family. He was married to Nina N. Bailey on April 5, 1943, and to this union a daughter, Phyllis Jean, was born. Nina passed away later in the day after Phyllis was born. Lyle was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years and also worked as a contract driver for the North Platte Telegraph. He will be remembered as a great father, grandfather and provider for his family. He always had a huge garden each year and many fruit trees.
On Feb. 15, 1948, Barbara and Lyle were united in marriage at Table Store south of Arnold, at the home of the bride and her parents.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe and Bernard Anderson.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nina; and two sisters, Alice Lange and Edithe Foley.
They are survived by their children, Phyllis Peterson of North Platte, Michael (Rebecca) Peterson of Trinity, Florida, Debra Kay (Curt) Hidy of Payson, Arizona, and Diane (Pete) Baumgartner of Stapleton; grandchildren, Zachary Peterson of Lincoln, Brady and Benjamin Baumgartner of Stapleton; step-granddaughter, Amber (Will) Rivera Powell; step-great-grandsons, Godric and Elijah Powell of Lake Wales, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and the light of their life, their dog Abby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Litzenberger officiating. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
