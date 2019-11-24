Barbara Kay Sandberg Krzycki, 77, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Nov. 14, 2019, at her home in Lincoln.
A native of Hershey, Barbara attended Star School, south of Hershey, and Hershey High School.
Barb had two children, Jim Pelton and Brenda Pelton Ringgold, with her first husband, Jimmy Roy Pelton.
She married Ted Krzycki of Elba in 1972. Barb and Ted lived in Grand Island, where she worked as a 911 Dispatcher. In 1987, they moved to Lincoln and she later worked for Gallup and Home Instead Senior Care.
Barbara enjoyed family, friends and church activities all her life and could be counted on to take care of anyone in need. She enjoyed traveling and joined her husband, Ted, on his over-the-road trucking journeys as well as visiting her children and grandchildren in Germany and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Irene Sandberg; and her sister-in-law, Esther Sandberg.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband, Ted; and her children, Jim (Sandy) Pelton and Brenda (Andy) Ringgold, of Lincoln. She is also mourned by her brother, Gary Sandberg of Seattle, and her sister, Mary Sandberg Werner of Lincoln. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Anna (Jeovany) Zelaya of Omaha, James (Alyssa) Pelton, Joel (Rachelle) Pelton, Sam (Katie) Pelton, Micah (Christa) Pelton, Luke Pelton and Briana Ringgold, all of Lincoln, 2nd Lt. Drew (Jennifer) Ringgold of Fort Benning, Georgia, Brett (Quinn) Ringgold and Braedyn Ringgold, Austin, Texas; and her great-grandchildren, Jaemily, Ella, Elijah, Hayden, Stryder, John-Mark, Everett, Annie, Gideon, Royal, Branson and Sidney. She is also mourned by nieces and nephews, Carolyn Werner and fiancé Dan Emken of Lincoln, Vanya Sandberg, Michael Sandberg and Sara Werner, of Seattle; and her sisters-in-law, Rita Prince of Omaha, Vi Wray of Grand Island, Rose Kosmicki of Des Moines, Iowa, and Joan Nielsen of Lodi, California; brother-in-law, Frank Kriski of Kansas City, Missouri; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Transitional Care Unit or HoriSun Hospice.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th St., Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.