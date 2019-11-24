Barbara Mae Green, 79, of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Barbara was born June 15, 1940, at Bloomfield to William Henry and Evelyn Mae (Lindsey) Harrison. She grew up in Bedford, Iowa, and graduated from Bedford High School in 1958.
Barbara married the love of her life, Norman Dale Green, at her parent’s home in Bedford on May 16, 1958. She became a mom and housewife and helped Norman with his farming and ranching. They lived in Iowa and Missouri before moving to Sutherland in 1982.
Barbara loved her family, enjoyed being a grandma and liked doing craft projects and cooking. When her grandkids were visiting, she would teach her granddaughters to make pancakes from scratch and try to keep her grandsons out of trouble.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, William and Evelyn Harrison; sister, Shirley Lock; grandson, Jessie; granddaughter, Emily; and great-grandson, Zachary.
She is survived by her children, Ron Green (Diana Anderson) of Wilcox, Vicki (Robert) Lungren of North Platte, Jim (Teresa) Green of Chappell, Rick (Barbara) Green of Holdrege, Russ Green of Sutherland and Robin Sheets of Kearney; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Gloria Williams, and brothers, Roger Harrison and Duane Harrison, all of Bedford, Iowa; and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Sutherland Rodeo Committee.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
