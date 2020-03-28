Bargmann, Dennis W.

Dennis W. Bargmann, 59, of North Platte, departed this life on Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. Dennis was born in North Platte on Oct. 25, 1960, at St. Mary's Hospital to Merle and Marilyn (Senden) Bargmann. He grew up in North Platte throughout his schooling and graduated from North Platte High School in 1979. He had various occupations in North Platte that created uncountable friendships including the State of Nebraska Department of Roads, Cohagen Transfer and Storage and the Canteen Bar and Grille, to name a few. He was a minimal person but had many talents and passions for numerous activities. He loved being around people, hanging out and having good conversations. He was passionate and cared about his family. There was no issue too big or too small to talk about. He loved baseball and always had one hell of a left-handed slider. He enjoyed watching, discussing, and reminiscing about Husker football with anyone. He loved fishing all night on the canal, looking at the stars and he could build the best campfires. He treasured the times he went hunting with his brother and their dogs at the Sutherland reservoir. Dennis took great pride in his lawns and gardens and had a knack for making things grow just like his father did. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Marilyn Bargmann; sister, Beth Bargmann; and niece, Jill Bargmann. Dennis is survived by his son, Nathan (Stephanie) Bargmann; brother, Mike (Angie) Bargmann; niece, Heidi (Josh) Gregg; nephews, Tracy (Kaily) Bargmann and Eric (Lexi Hawkins) Bargmann; grandchildren, Kayleb and Hallie Bargmann; great niece and nephews, Kayley and Landon Gregg, Elyn and Alex Bargmann and Rileigh and Macartney Bargmann. "When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free?" Memorials are suggested to the family and online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorialchapel.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
