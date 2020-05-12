Barraclough, Marian LaRee

Marian LaRee Barraclough, 92, of North Platte, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Linden Court in North Platte. She was born on Oct. 19, 1927 in Max to Fred and Irene (Mills) Barker. She attended Stapleton High School and graduated in 1946. On July 31, 1948, she was united in marriage to Paul "Shorty" Barraclough in Broken Bow. She worked as a medical assistant to Dr. Robert Takenaga until his retirement. She then became the ward clerk for 2nd Floor East at Great Plains Regional Medical Center. After retirement she decided to clean houses and did that up into her late 80s. She was very involved in the community and volunteered at the Senior Center with bingo. She also loved to travel, especially to Wendover and other locations for bingo. Marian was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, The Eagles, F.O.E, American Legion Auxiliary, the Union Pacific Railroad Club and the German American Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; daughter, Peggy Langford; brothers, Bill, Bob and Jack; and sisters, Jean and JoAnn. Marian is survived by her sons, Jack Barraclough of North Platte, and Steve (Debra) Barraclough of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada; brother, Gary (Rose) Barker; son-in-law, Jim Langford; brother-in-law, Jack Smith; grandchildren, Jason (Dawn) Langford, Justin (Tara) Barraclough, Travis (Susan) Langford, Jacque Langford and Brandon, Lyndee (Matt) Brown and Ashley (Billy) Nichelson; and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation and online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family burial will be Friday, May 16, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A visitation with book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A rosary is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday following the visitation at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. In keeping with the state of Nebraska mandates regarding COVID-19, the rosary will be livestreamed on Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
