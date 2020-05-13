Bassett, Floyd D. "Denny"

Floyd D. "Denny" Bassett, 76, of Cozad, and longtime Sidney, North Platte and Cheyenne, Wyoming, resident, passed away in Cozad on May 4, 2020. Floyd D. "Denny" Bassett was born June 24, 1943, in North Platte to Floyd Evert and Francis Ellen (Williams) Bassett. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1962. Denny was in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1967 and earned the rank of Medical Sergeant. On Oct. 10, 1965, he married Nancy M. Beisterfeld in North Platte. They started a family while he worked for James E. Simon Company before taking a job at Consolidated Freightways in 1978. They had two children, Linda and Tim. While with Consolidated Freight, Denny and his family moved to Cheyenne in 1982. He worked for them until he retired. In his retirement, Denny was the administrator for the Moose Club in Cheyenne for several years and drove a charter bus to Black Hawk. While in North Platte, Denny was active with the Legion, Moose and Eagles and continued to be involved in those organizations. He was a Past Worthy President with the Eagles in North Platte and held several officer positions with the Moose in Cheyenne and obtained the level of Pilgrim. He enjoyed helping others and traveling. He had been in every state except Alaska and Maine and had been to Mexico and Canada several times. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Goodwin and Lela Cummins; grandson, Jeremy Barnhart; great-grandson, Tyson Herrera; and several nieces and nephews. Denny is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Linda (Paul) Brown of Cheyenne; son, Tim (Lila) Bassett of Sidney; grandchildren, April and Zamboni Brown of Cheyenne, Shanna Garvin and Floyd "Jess" (Amber) Bassett, all of Sidney; great-grandchild, Jasmine of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at a later date. Please see gherigstittchapel.com for Floyd's Book of Memories and sharing of condolences, photos and stories. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service in Sidney is in charge of arrangements.
