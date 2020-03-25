Baustian, David H.

David H. Baustian, 60, of Omaha, died March 23, 2020. David was preceded in death by daughter, Jacinda Sue Baustian; parents, Arlet and Harlan Baustian; and father-in-law, Delbert Miller. He is survived by wife, Susan Baustian; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Baustian and Ben (Lacey) Baustian; grandchildren, Turner, Cameron and Vivian Baustian; brother, Paul Baustian; sister, Melia Baustian; and mother-in-law, Darlene Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27. Service will be livestreamed at bramanmortuary.com.
