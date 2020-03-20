Beckius, Lori

Lori Beckius, 58, of Ogallala, passed away March 17, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Catholic School or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Due to current health restrictions, a private family burial will be at the Crete Pleasant View Cemetery, near Champion, with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Lori at a later date. A Rosary will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. MT on Monday, March 23. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
