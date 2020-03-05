Bellinger, Lois

Lois (Moody) Bellinger, 91, of Gothenburg, died March 3, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She had been a resident of St. John's Nursing Home in Kearney for nearly two years. Lois was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Auburn to Earl and Myrtle (Drum) Moody. Lois graduated from Auburn High School in 1946. She attended Peru State College where she received her two-year teaching certificate. In 1948, Lois began her elementary teaching career in Wauneta. The following year, Lois taught in Lexington where she met Al Bellinger from Arcadia. They were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1951, in Auburn. After one year in Miller, they moved to Ord where Al was a teacher, coach, and eventually the seventh through 12th grade principal. Their three children, Dennis, Nancy and Carol, were born in Ord. Lois became a stay-at- home mom to care for the children. In 1968, the family moved to Kearney where Al served as the junior high principal. Lois attended Kearney State College and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1971. Lois taught reading for three years at the Youth Rehabilitation & Treatment Center in Kearney. In 1974, they moved to Gothenburg where Al was the high school principal and Lois taught at District 13 in Dawson County for 17 years. Lois loved teaching and her students. After retiring in 1990, Lois and Al spent the winters in Phoenix. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Alaska and many bus tours. She was a member of several bridge clubs, the Methodist Church, Extension Club and PEO. She enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center. She will be remembered for her friendliness and compassion toward others. She loved spending holidays with the family, watching grandkids play sports, playing cards with them and taking walks to the lake and park. Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; two brothers; and granddaughter, Cassie L. Bellinger. Survivors include her three children, Dennis (Murleen) Bellinger of Waverly, Nancy (Dick) Wiles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carol (Carl) Dietz of Kearney; sister, Dorothy Parks of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Matt Wiles, Holly Malick, Derek Bellinger, Nathan Dietz, Jason Wiles, Lindsey Favinger, Chelsie Bellinger and Jennifer Demoret; and 23 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg, Gothenburg Senior Center and St. John's Nursing Home in Kearney. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Lake Ave., Gothenburg. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street
Gothenburg, NE 69138
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
First United Methodist Church
1401 Lake
Gothenburg, NE 69138
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 16
Interment following funeral service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00AM
Gothenburg Cemetery
1750 27th Street
Gothenburg, NE 69138
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Interment following funeral service begins.
