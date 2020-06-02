John Bennett, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on May 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Mike (Beverly Rymer) Bennett, Marc Bennett, Chris (Bill) Ramaekers and Jim (Nola Derby-Bennett) Bennett; grandchildren Chelsea (Matthew) Krastel, Nicole Ramaekers, Matt Ramaekers, Cole Schinstock and Stella Bennett; and sister, Ann Bennett. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Apostle Church in Lincoln. Online condolences may be shared at bmlfh.com. Family will be having private services.

To plant a tree in memory of John Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.