Berdonna “Donna” J. Leeper, 65, of North Platte, passed away July 21, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
She was born April 13, 1954, to Bert B. and Adina “Joan” (Younkers) Housman.
Donna graduated from North Platte High School with the class of ’72.
She married Doug Mentzer on Aug. 1, 1974; to this union were born two children, Amanda and Brett.
On May 23, 1997, Donna was united in marriage to Matthew R. Leeper.
Throughout the years, Donna was employed at Pro Printing, B & D Office City, First United Methodist Church and most recently at the Surgery Center.
She loved antiques, listening to all kinds of music and, most importantly, spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Matt, on June 22, 2019; and her brother, Jim Housman.
She leaves behind her daughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Hankla; son, Brett (Kit) Mentzer; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Amilia Hankla and Parker and Piper Mentzer, all of North Platte; sister, Lodelia (Ken) Baxter of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Paul (Sue) Leeper and Clay (Susie) Leeper; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Stone officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
