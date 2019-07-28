Berneice Mae Zimmerman, 85, of North Platte, passed away July 11, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center.
Berneice was born March 29, 1934, at Carneiro, Kansas, to Raymond Calvin Sr. and Evelyn Mae (Sheridan) Walker. She grew up and went to grade school in Carneiro then attended high school in the town of Brookville.
On Oct. 28, 1951, Berneice married Claude Gail Zimmerman in Brookville where they lived. The couple moved to Salina, Kansas, then to North Platte in 1964. Berneice stayed home until the kids were all in school then went to work for J.M. McDonald and later Walmart, from which she retired.
She loved baking, going to garage sales and was a collector of Santas and cookie jars (her collections were over 200 of each). Berneice loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, and enjoyed camping with them.
Berneice was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, and their son, Ronald; her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Walker; sisters, Sherry Walker, Ramona Wagner and Virginia Vanek; and brothers, Robert, Raymond Jr. and Frank Walker.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Connie) Zimmerman, of Seguin, Texas, and Wes (Marina) Zimmerman, of Arboles, Colorado; daughter, Vicky (Richard) Powell of North Platte; eight grandchildren, Susan, Shelly, Michael, Zane, Colin, Sarah, Jason and Katie; 13 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Phlugoeft, Dixie Walker, Geri (Monte) Elam and Ernistine (Bob) Allen, all of Salina, Kansas; brothers, Duane (Jo) Walker, of Canton, Kansas, and Donnie Walker and William (Carol) Walker, all of Salina, Kansas; as well as other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the family.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
