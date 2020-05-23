Helen Trosper Rasher Berry Helen Trosper Rasher Berry went to be with Jesus May 21, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born to Clyde and Maude (Gill) Trosper Feb. 27, 1922, in Albion. She was married to Russell Rasher having daughters Roberta and Cheryl. On July 3, 1951, she married Vaughn Berry and a family was born. Helen and Vaughn were then blessed with sons Eugene and Joseph. Helen had a long relationship with Jesus. She received a Certificate of Faithfulness from the Bartlett Nebraska Methodist Sunday School in August 1931. She was a member of the First Christian Church while living in North Platte. She taught Sunday School and was a member of an adult Sunday School. Her other passions were cooking, serving funeral dinners and sewing for missions. She moved to Kansas in 1974 and was a member at Countryside Christian Church in Shawnee Mission. She and Vaughn taught children's Sunday School and were in an adult class. Again, she cooked and served funeral dinners. Helen enjoyed hospital and home visits including doing chores. Helen was married to Vaughn for 64 years. Vaughn went to be with Jesus on their 64th wedding anniversary in 2015. Helen is survived by daughters Roberta Blaesi in Dixon, Iowa, and Cheryl (Bob Gray) MacDonald in North Platte; sons Eugene Berry in Houston, Texas, and Joseph Berry in Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters, a great-grandson and her beloved husband of 64 years, Vaughn. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at CCC this summer. Inquiries can be made by contacting the church at 913-262-1000 or csidechristian.org/index.html
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.