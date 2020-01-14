Betty “Joan” (Foster) Schwartz, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Home.
She was born Sept. 3, 1931, at Benkelman to Leo Chesney and VaLeita Fallert Foster. Joan was baptized and confirmed at the time of her marriage.
On Dec. 28, 1949, she married Edwin “Ed” Schwartz in Benkelman, and they were married for 55 years. They farmed south of Max until 1963, when Ed became an insurance agent in Ogallala. In 1965, they moved their family to North Platte. Joan worked at J. M. McDonalds, Memorial Hospital, Dr. Robert Getty’s medical office and Dr. George Cooper’s medical office. Joan retired in 1999, and turned her attention to knitting and cross-stitching, along with being a grandma, and later a great-grandma. One of her favorite cross-stitches said, “If I would have known being a grandma was so much fun, I would have had them first.” Another favorite remark she often made was “Retirement is the best job I ever had.”
She and Ed were season ticket holders for the Nebraska football team for many years, donning their red and white gear on Saturdays in full support of the Huskers. Joan also held an avid interest in MLB, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox.
Joan and Ed attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church during their marriage. Joan was involved in Bible study and regular church attendance until her health prevented her from continuing.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her parents; her parents-in-law, Ted and Eda Schwartz, and her stepmother, Irene Morrison Foster.
Survivors include her three children, Charles (Judy) of Scottsbluff, Vicki (Dennis) Fowler of Lexington, South Carolina, and Diane (Doug) Gibson of North Platte; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Amanda) Schwartz of Fairbury, Megan (Cade) Ogburn of Gering, Renee Fowler (fiancé Drew Thompson) of Lexington, South Carolina, Eric (Carley) Fowler of Lexington, South Carolina, Andrew (Amanda) Nelsen, Chad Nelsen, Joanna (Joshua) Shearer, Emilee and Marcus Gibson, all of North Platte; 15 great-grandchildren, Luke Ferguson, Archer Schwartz, Aimee Rose Brown, Jayden Dornan, Silas Foster Fowler, Riley and MaKenzie Nelsen, Nataleigh and Abagail Nelsen, Dane, Maya and Jaron Race, and Gweniver, Isabel and Aliyah Shearer; two brothers, Kenneth of McCook and Keith of Winter Park, Florida; one sister, Luan Jesch of Boulder, Colorado; and other relatives.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Ramsey officiating. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
