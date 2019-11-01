Betty Lee Barkmeier, 76, of North Platte, died Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
Betty was born on Sept. 22, 1943, to Clyde Everett and Lameda Ann (Northouse) Zeigler in North Platte, where she grew up. After she finished school, Betty married Cecil Barton in the fall of ’59 and to this union Richard and Darla were born.
On Oct. 19, 1964, Betty married Leonard John Barkmeier in Denver, and the couple later welcomed three children — Don, Donnita and Leonard — to the family. They lived in North Platte for a short time and then moved to Cozad, where Betty worked at Monroes. In 1970, the family moved to Gothenburg and Betty worked as a secretary for 30 Mile Canal.
Betty and Leonard later moved to Tucson, Arizona, where she was a victim witness advocate and an apartment manager. The couple moved again, this time to Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Betty continued managing apartments.
After Leonard died in 1998, Betty remained in Arizona until 2007, when she returned to North Platte and took a job at Walmart. She was still working up to the time of her death.
Betty liked to shop and was a great cook. She especially loved her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Sr.; parents, Clyde and Annie Zeigler; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Holly) Barton of Bloomington, Indiana, Darla (Bill) Libby of North Platte, Don (Patty) Barkmeier of Gothenburg, Donnita (Chris) Deaver of North Platte and Leonard Jr. (Angie) Barkmeier of Gothenburg; grandkids, Travis (Amanda) Barkmeier, Tyler (Tracy) Barkmeier, Ashley Barkmeier, Tara Barkmeier, Amanda Barkmeier, Jacob Barkmeier, Kyle Barton, Logan (Sadie) Ralls and Isaac Deaver; six great-grandkids; her sister, Belva (Marvin) Godfrey of North Platte; and many other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen and services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at
Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
