Betty Yvonne Glebe-Smith, 84, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 8, 2019, at The Arbors in Lincoln.
Betty was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Minden to Carl and Agnes (Bartlett) Thompson.
She married Jerome Glebe on May 14, 1953; he passed away Aug. 17, 1998. She then married Leo Smith on May 12, 2007; he passed away on Jan. 27, 2017.
Betty worked in classified ads at the North Platte Telegraph until her retirement. After retirement, she worked part-time at the North Platte Library.
She enjoyed a wide variety of activities including garage sales, puzzles, bingo, bible study, raising dogs, embroidery, Elvis music and Husker football. Betty loved her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, and a brother, Roger Thompson.
Survivors include daughters, Catherine (William) Kolf of Itasca, Illinois, and Marcia (James) Warner of Lincoln; grandchildren, Emily (Joseph) DeHaven of Kansas, Jerome Kolf of Wisconsin, Erika (Allan) Parrish of Nebraska; great-grandson August DeHaven of Kansas; stepdaughter, Sandy (Mark) Mason of North Platte; stepsons, Allan (Brenda) Smith of Colorado and Leslie Smith of North Platte; and step-grandchildren, Brianna Mason, Matthew Smith and Leah Smith.
A memorial has been established to the North Platte chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
