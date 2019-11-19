Bettye Crupper, 91, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.
Bettye was born on Aug. 3, 1928, in Denver to Earl and Dorothy (Mudgett) Fraser. She graduated from South High School in Denver in 1946. It was there that she met the love of her life and on Aug. 8, 1948, they were united in marriage and celebrated over 70 years together until Dave’s death in May 2019. They had three daughters: Chris, Amy and Sarah.
Bettye’s life’s work was serving others. She loved being a homemaker, was involved in many bible study groups, Christian Women’s Club and mentored elementary children. She also was a tutor for an adult literacy program and served on the altar guild and taught Sunday school at St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church. For a time, she was the Welcome Wagon hostess in Iowa Falls, which she loved! Her home was always a warm and welcoming place, and she loved to entertain. Dave and Bettye loved to travel, play bridge and belonged to a Dance Club in their early years. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, making their visits fun and memorable, often times doing silly things with them.
Bettye was a member of St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church in Iowa Falls and Chapter DV P.E.O.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; daughter, Christine; brother, Earl Jr.; and an infant granddaughter, Angie Crupper.
Bettye is survived her daughters, Amy (Steve) Gullion of Alliance and Sarah (Gary) VanderWerf of Charles City, Iowa; son-in-law, Randy Crupper of Denver; grandchildren, David Crupper of Denver, Joe Crupper of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Danny (Tiffany) Gullion of Cubertson, Allison Gullion of Alliance, Scott Gullion of Scottsbluff, Kelsey VanderWerf of Santa Monica, California, Jordon VanderWerf of Dallas and Garrett VanderWerf of Charles City; great-grandchildren Bryson and Emily Gullion of Culbertson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Care Initiative Hospice of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Rosewood Estate in Waterloo, Iowa, and Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls, for the loving care and support they have provided to Bettye during the last few years. And a special thank you to her friends and PEO sisters who, for many years, have showed their love and concern by visiting and bringing food to Dave and Bettye after her dementia diagnosis and especially for visiting her often at Scenic Manor after Dad’s death.
Memorials are suggested to Care Initiatives Hospice in Cedar Falls, St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church in Iowa Falls, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Surls Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, which is in charge of arrangements.
