Bill Harwager, 76, of Arnold, died Jan. 12, 2020, at home in Arnold.
He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Arnold, son of Florence (Whipple) and Leo Harwager. He grew up on Elof Blixt Ranch North of Arnold. He went to school at Hall Country School through eighth grade, and then attended Arnold High School. Bill married Karen Galusha on Nov. 23, 1966, at Stapleton Courthouse, and they lived in Dunning, Thedford, Holdrege, Stapleton, Hastings, Juniata and Holstein before returning to Arnold in March 2017.
Bill worked for several years as a single guy on the Flying A Cattle Co. He worked for Werner Enterprises, Rich Waller Feedlot, Timmerman and Gottch Feedlot, Juniata Feedlot, Juniata Elevator, Holstein Elevator, Kenneth Rodger in Stapleton, for Walt Rhodes of Dunning, for Pawnee Springs Ranches North of Maxwell and Stapleton for several years, and helped many other ranchers and neighbors whenever asked. He was helping Allen and Justin Connor with their cattle work whenever asked at time of his death. Bill and Karen raised longhorn cattle for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; brothers, Dan and Dean Harwager; sister, Marilyn Harwager; brother-in-law, Roger Galusha; sisters-in-law, Ruth Huddleston and Dee Michl; and grandson, Logan Harwager.
Surviving are his sons, Buck (Lisa) Harwager of North Platte and Tim (Melody) Harwager of Yucca, Arizona; daughter, Karman (Lars) Ludvigson of Quinby, Iowa; brother, Jack (LaVon) Harwager of Arnold; sister, Donna (Jim) Story of Stapleton; sister-in-law, Anita Harwager of Stapleton; 10 grandkids and eight great-grandkids; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Denny Young) Shonkwiler, Marsha Galusha and Doreen (Randy) Muldeen; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Services will be at a later time. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.